New York governor signs bill that will let the state directly give Congress Trump’s tax returns

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, The New York Times reported that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) has signed into law a measure that will allow the state’s tax agency to give return information directly to Congress if they request it for a “specified and legitimate legislative purpose.”

The new law was enacted as a means of enabling New York State to sidestep Trump’s IRS and Treasury Department if they continue to obstruct House Democrats’ request for the president’s federal tax returns, as much of the same information on federal tax documents is duplicated on state ones.

The president, along with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, have defied the House Ways and Means Committee’s invocation of a federal law that the department “shall” render tax returns to Congress, which prompted the committee to file a lawsuit in federal court. That suit is scheduled to be heard by District Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee.


