Nicolle Wallace breaks down Trump’s 3 biggest weaknesses: ‘Hit him where it hurts’
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace — who was a top Republican communication strategist before her career in journalism — explained how Democrats can take advantage of President Donald Trump’s top three insecurities.
“Message to Democrats: this is how you do it. A corrupt leader with misogynistic and intolerant leanings resigned late last night, driven from office by an investigation in the legislature and protests from the people he represented,” Wallace reported. “While many of us were still focused on the takeaways from the Mueller hearing, the people of Puerto Rico took to the streets last night to celebrate.”
The host reported how her colleague Joe Scarborough — who was a Republican congressman prior to his career in television — urged Democrats to take a stronger stance against Trump.
“I want to push you on this because I think what Joe Scarborough was saying, I think the point he was trying to make — and he knows Donald Trump — is hit him where it hurts,” Wallace said.
“We’re fighting against somebody who cares about the size of their crowds, about being called stupid — only somebody who cares about being called stupid tweets ‘I’m a stable genius,'” she noted.
“So people who know him, who talk about his soft underbelly — and I know that’s gross — but it is questioning his wealth, questioning the size of his support and questioning his intelligence,” she noted.
“So Joe’s point is, hit him where it gets under his skin. A crowd bigger than his does that,” she concluded.
‘We need to open an impeachment inquiry’: Democratic Caucus vice chair announces post-Mueller shift in strategy
Efforts to opening an impeachment inquiry gained a major boost on Thursday when the vice-chair of the House Democratic Caucus offered her support.
Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) issued a statement announcing her new position on Thursday, the day after former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress.
"Throughout his life and presidency, Donald Trump has proven himself unfit to serve. He has no respect for the rule of law, has put kids in cages, regularly tramples on the Constitution, and uses racist words, acts and policies to divide our country," Clark said. "Since the release of the Mueller Report in April, it has been clear that the President committed impeachable offenses by welcoming interference from a hostile foreign power in the 2016 election and then attempting to obstruct the investigation into his unpatriotic actions."
BUSTED: Former transit cop facing 20 years in prison for baton-choking incident
On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that a former transit police officer for the Washington, D.C. Metro was charged with two federal civil rights offenses for an incident last year in which he used "unreasonable force on an individual."
Andra Vance is accused of bludgeoning and choking the victim with a baton while on duty. The victim reportedly suffered injuries from the incident. The Metro Transit Police Department immediately opened a review and suspended him after the incident took place.
Trump is lying about his tax returns according to new documents released by Congress: CNN
On Thursday, CNN reported that Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee have released documents that prove one of President Donald Trump's key reasons for refusing to produce his tax returns is a lie.
"The House Ways and Means Committee has just released new documents from their archives that show congressional committees have previously relied upon this weird little arcane part of the U.S. tax code to obtain a president's tax records," said CNN reported Kara Scannell. "This is a big development, because Donald Trump has said that it had been unprecedented for Congress to use this provision of the tax code to obtain a president's record."