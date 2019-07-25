‘Optics don’t matter’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe says Mueller gave Democrats ‘all the facts they need’ to impeach
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Robert Mueller gave Democrats all they need to justify impeachment.
The “Morning Joe” host blasted Republicans who are celebrating the former special counsel’s apparent age-related impairment, but he said even a diminished Mueller showed why Democrats must take action to hold Trump accountable for crimes uncovered by the nearly two-year Russia probe.
“Some people will talk about optics, optics don’t really matter here,” Scarborough said. “They got all the facts they needed, that the president of the United States acted inappropriately. They should either start an impeachment inquiry or they should leave it for good.”
“If they don’t start an impeachment inquiry,” he added, “given all we learned yesterday, then obviously nothing justifies an impeachment inquiry, then Democrats not starting that inquiry will be proving Trump right that he can do the equivalent of shooting someone on Fifth Avenue and nothing will be done about it.”
The former Republican said the president’s political allies spent their day undermining the credibility of a former war hero and revered former FBI director, in an effort to shield Trump from accountability under the law.
“That’s the American hero that a lot of these losers were screaming and yelling at,” Scarborough said. “Afterwards, which I think was really sick, they were celebrating the fact that he is obviously challenged by some condition. The fact that they were cheering that afterwards and talking about how he was struggling with his words shows how sick and how low the Donald Trump party is now going, how twisted it is.”
Trump’s problems are far from over as Dems move closer to grilling his White House counsel on obstruction: John Dean
Democrats have emerged from former special counsel Robert Mueller's Wednesday testimony with cause to pursue even more hearings with people at the heart of President Donald Trump's Russia scandal.
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "New Day," John Dean said one of the next person to be compelled to testify will likely be former White House Counsel Don McGahn, who was central to one of the episodes of potential obstruction of justice, and who has so far refused the House's directive to speak with key committees.
"John Dean, we’re almost out of time, but final word," said anchor Alisyn Camerota. "You think the next thing we see is the court compelling Don McGahn to testify?"
Fox & Friends host admits the president committed obstruction: ‘Trump being Trump’
"Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade admitted President Donald Trump probably obstructed justice, but he told viewers that didn't really matter.
Fox News played a clip of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) saying that Trump had not been exonerated by Robert Mueller, who told Congress the same thing Wednesday, and explained that "we know for a fact that the president did everything he could to obstruct the
Kilmeade didn't necessarily disagree.
"I think you could sum up the obstruction part as Trump being Trump," Kilmeade said.
Then he justified the president's apparent criminal wrongdoing in much the same way Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) had during the House Judiciary Committee hearing with the former special counsel.
Fox News legal analyst accuses ‘shameless’ Trump of unleashing ‘a torrent of hatred’ not seen in decades
Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano this week published a scathing editorial in which he called out President Donald Trump for promoting hatred and division in the United States.
In the editorial, Napolitano recalls the divisions created by the Vietnam War, and he says that the hatred being stoked by Trump rivals the turbulent late 1960s. Napolitano argues that Trump's decision to tell four Democratic lawmakers to "go back" to their home countries despite being American citizens was a particularly divisive and racist comment.