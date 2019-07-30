Quantcast
Nikki Haley ripped to shreds for giving ‘permission to Donald Trump to be a bigot’

57 mins ago

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley (R-SC) twisted herself in knots trying to explain away President Donald Trump’s racism.

But it didn’t go well, as Haley opted for the “both sides” argument. She went on to say that Baltimore, Maryland should accept the help that Trump is offering. If you’re unsure to what she is referring when she says “help,” you’re not alone.

Trump has spent the past four days attacking Baltimore, but not offering any actual solutions, assistance or posing ideas, other than attacks on Democrats.

When Trump met with black pastors and faith leaders Tuesday, he was supposed to put out a plan, but according to MSNBC’s Joy Reid, none of the pastors were willing to absolve Trump of his racism publicly.

According to the Quinnipiac poll, Trump was scoring around 6 percent job approval rating among African American voters.

Still, Haley thinks Americans should ignore the racist attacks and focus on Trump promises instead. At least one person noted that Haley used “whose” when she should have written, “who’s.”

Another person wondered why Trump hasn’t already helped the American city. He pledged in 2016 to “make America great again” but is admitting that he failed to do so in Baltimore. Instead, Trump is passing the buck onto one of 435 members of Congress, while he’s one president, capable of re-routing whatever budget he wants. The president has opted for pointing his finger at problems instead of fixing them.

You can see the Twitter attacks below:

