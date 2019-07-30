Nikki Haley ripped to shreds for giving ‘permission to Donald Trump to be a bigot’

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley (R-SC) twisted herself in knots trying to explain away President Donald Trump’s racism.

Instead of all of this back and forth about who everyone thinks is racist and whose not, the President just offered to help the people of Baltimore. They should take him up on it. Let’s put the same energy into where it will make a difference. 🇺🇸 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 30, 2019

But it didn’t go well, as Haley opted for the “both sides” argument. She went on to say that Baltimore, Maryland should accept the help that Trump is offering. If you’re unsure to what she is referring when she says “help,” you’re not alone.

Trump has spent the past four days attacking Baltimore, but not offering any actual solutions, assistance or posing ideas, other than attacks on Democrats.

When Trump met with black pastors and faith leaders Tuesday, he was supposed to put out a plan, but according to MSNBC’s Joy Reid, none of the pastors were willing to absolve Trump of his racism publicly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only 4 attendees out of 20 (still no full list of attendee names) were willing to do what the administration wanted: absolve the president of racism publicly. Alveda King, allegedly the "point woman" is not a pastor. https://t.co/BpGYw1gfq9 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 30, 2019

According to the Quinnipiac poll, Trump was scoring around 6 percent job approval rating among African American voters.

It is astonishing the lengths that Republicans are taking to avoid admitting the obvious: that Trump is behaving in an openly racist manner + appealing to white racial resentments more explicitly than any national figure since George Wallace. Yet almost none in GOP will say it https://t.co/yv4Sf0n0HV — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) July 30, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Haley thinks Americans should ignore the racist attacks and focus on Trump promises instead. At least one person noted that Haley used “whose” when she should have written, “who’s.”

Who’s. Not whose. Jesus. — HRCSuperVol1 (@hrcsupervol01) July 30, 2019

Another person wondered why Trump hasn’t already helped the American city. He pledged in 2016 to “make America great again” but is admitting that he failed to do so in Baltimore. Instead, Trump is passing the buck onto one of 435 members of Congress, while he’s one president, capable of re-routing whatever budget he wants. The president has opted for pointing his finger at problems instead of fixing them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why isn’t he already helping an American city? — johnny mac (@johnnymac2220) July 30, 2019

You can see the Twitter attacks below:

Ignore the racism and focus on the gaslighting? That’s your advice? — Sarah Wood (@sarahwoodwriter) July 30, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Thee is no " bak and forth" on this issue. Sorry, it's your party , the @GOP that is racist, attacks people of color and marginalized people. — Joyce Faraone (@factsfaraone) July 30, 2019

This is how you give permission to Donald Trump to be a bigot. This is how you betray yourself as a servant of bigotry. Also, it's "who's", Nikki. https://t.co/TL8HsesTyN — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) July 30, 2019

Go fuck yourself Nikki. Like seriously fuck yourself. Like fuck yourself. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 30, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no back and forth, Nikki. Trump is racist. Maybe not in the conventional way of using the "N-word," but his rhetoric is racist nonetheless. Instead of blaming us for finding it racist, why don't you focus more on why we feel that way and how to repair that perception. — 🇺🇸 Danielle Ames 🇺🇸 (@DanielleAmes10) July 30, 2019

Don't kid yourself that you can run for high office and think his stink isn't all over you. It is. — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) July 30, 2019

There is literally no "back and forth." You're a complicit enabler. And your naked desire to occupy the Oval Office colors every single thing you do and say. Also, it's "who's." — Jamie O'Grady 🤔 (@JamieOGrady) July 30, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

What help did he offer? Please be specific. — Sharon 🇵🇷🌊 Treehugger (@SharonShaman) July 30, 2019

Tell your cult leader to stop. — Tracey P (@traceyteepee5) July 30, 2019

There's no back and forth. Trump is the racist. — Mash #ImpeachDonaldTrump (@thisismash) July 30, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You missed your chance to do the right thing Nikki, so 👋🏼👋🏼👋🏼👋🏼👋🏼 — LynnZ (@ZemanLynnZ) July 30, 2019

back & forth?

I only see 1 person attacking PoC, & that's your #RacistPresident. — 🌊Sheryl Lynne #tRumpIsARa_ist (@shossy2) July 30, 2019

back & forth?

I only see 1 person attacking PoC, & that's your #RacistPresident. — 🌊Sheryl Lynne #tRumpIsARa_ist (@shossy2) July 30, 2019