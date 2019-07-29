Nine-term hard-core GOP congressman latest to retire amid growing House Republican exodus
A nine-term Republican U.S. Congressman from Utah is the latest in a growing exodus of early retirees from the GOP House caucus. Rep. Rob Bishop, first elected in 2002, on Monday afternoon announced his retirement at the end of his term.
Last week three mostly long-term House Republicans also announced they are retiring. With more than a year left in their terms it’s early to make such an announcement.
Bishop joins five-term Republican U.S. Rep. Martha Roby of Alabama, six-term Republican Rep. Pete Olson of Texas, and two-term Republican Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan to become the fourth GOP lawmaker to call it quits in recent days.
With Bishop, there now nine House Republicans not seeking re-election in this Congress. By comparison, there are just three Democrats who have announced they are retiring.
Bishop has voted against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, voted against prohibiting anti-LGBTQ job discrimination , and voted to define marriage as one-man-one-woman.
Bishop may be best remembered for a rules change that would allow Congress the ability to essentially give away federal lands and buildings for free.
