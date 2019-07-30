Quantcast
North Carolina strategist accused of rigging House election indicted for perjury and obstruction of justice

41 mins ago

On Tuesday, WSOC News 9 reported that Leslie McCrae Dowless, the embattled political strategist at the heart of the North Carolina House election scandal, has been indicted on new charges, including obstruction of justice, perjury, solicitation to commit perjury, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and unlawful possession of absentee ballots.

Some of the people he worked with are also being charged in connection with the investigation, including Lisa Britt, Ginger S. Eason, Woody D. Hester, James Singletary, Tonya B. Long, Jessica Dowless, and Kelly Hendrix

Dowless had already been indicted on other charges relating to this investigation in February. Prosecutors say the probe is ongoing.

The election for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District was invalidated early this year by the North Carolina Board of Elections after a series of irregularities with absentee ballots in Bladen and Robeson Counties were uncovered. Mark Harris, the Republican Nominee, won the election by fewer than 1,000 votes, but he won a suspiciously high percentage of absentee ballots in these races, and subsequently some ballot harvesters admitted to being paid to collect ballots from disproportionately elderly African-American voters and illegally delivering them to Dowless.

There is also evidence that Dowless may have conducted a similar scheme in the GOP primary in 2018, when Harris unseated incumbent Republican Robert Pittenger in the first place.

The Democrat in the race, Marine veteran and businessman Dan McCready, is running again in the special election to fill the seat, which will be held on September 10 of this year. Republicans have nominated state Sen. Dan Bishop, the sponsor of North Carolina’s infamous “bathroom bill.”


Trump shafted family farmers to give trade war bailouts to huge corporate farms instead: report

6 mins ago

July 30, 2019

President Donald Trump has tried to paper over the disaster his trade war has been causing for American farmers by issuing a $16 billion bailout, paying farmers for the work they lost due to the tariffs — meaning that he is effectively borrowing money from China to pay farmers not to sell their goods to China.

But Trump's policy is even more disastrous than it looks on paper, according to a new report from the Environmental Working Group.

George Conway rips Trump group for featuring OJ Simpson: ‘They need to take another stab at this’

21 mins ago

July 30, 2019

Students for Trump, a political action committee run by Trump superfan Charlie Kirk, was mocked on Twitter on Tuesday for featuring OJ Simpson in a video bashing Democrats.

"Even OJ Simpson is fed up with Democrats pandering and not providing any real solutions," Students for Trump said, in a since-deleted tweet.

A screengrab of the post was captured by writer Molly Jong-Fast.

"Students for Trump has found the perfect brand ambassador," Jong-Fast said. "Good work team!"

Her post was noticed by prominent Republican attorney George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

