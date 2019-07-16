Not one Republican votes to allow debate on resolution condemning Trump’s racist attacks
Not a single House Republican on Tuesday voted to proceed to debate on a Democratic resolution condemning President Donald Trump’s racist attacks on progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib.
The resolution (pdf)—which is on track to pass by Tuesday evening—”strongly condemns President Donald Trump’s racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.”
The procedural motion to begin debate passed by a vote of 233-190.
BREAKING: The House votes along party lines to condemn Trump's racist, xenophobic attacks against @AOC, @IlhanMN, @AyannaPressley and @RashidaTlaib.
Shamefully, not one Republican voted yes. pic.twitter.com/NZsy6rUmcCADVERTISEMENT
— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) July 16, 2019
While a handful of Republican members of Congress have condemned Trump’s Twitter attacks, which said the freshman Democrats should “go back” to the countries “from which they came,” the vast majority have either stayed silent or defended the president.
During a press conference ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Republican congressional leaders defended Trump’s remarks and said his attacks on the four congresswomen were not racist.
“I believe this is about ideology,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). “This is about socialism versus freedom.”
Heidi Hess, co-director of CREDO Action, said in a statement Tuesday that there is no doubt that the Trump’s comments were racist.
“Donald Trump is a racist—and he’s been a racist since long before entering the Oval Office,” said Hess. “Every single policy forced through by his administration has harmed black, brown, and immigrant communities. House Democrats must stand together with congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley, and listen to these new leaders in the party who are fighting for their communities by standing up to Trump’s hate.”
By Jake Johnson, Common Dreams
‘It would be funny if it weren’t so tragic’: Nicolle Wallace recalls the Republicans who once denounced Trump’s racism
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday let loose on the Republican Party for refusing to stand up against President Donald Trump's racism.
Following President Donald Trump's racist attacks on four young women of color in Congress, the House of Representatives is debating a resolution to condemn the commander-in-chief's racism.
Not a single Republican voted to allow debate on the anti-racism resolution.
Presiding House Dem bangs gavel and quits after GOP throws a fit over Pelosi calling Trump’s tweet racist
A House Speaker's words have not been taken down from the record since 1984, but Tuesday, Republicans waged a war against Speaker Nancy Pelosi for having the temerity to call President Donald Trump's recent tweets racist.
Trump told four Congresswomen of color to go back to the country they came from. Democrats sought to pass a resolution saying that the tweets were "disgusting, disparaging and racist," but Republicans said doing so violates House rules.
After an hour of discussion between the two parties, a frustrated Congressman Rev. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO), acting as the chiar, responded.
CNN
GOP strategist Tara Setmayer says Republicans will defend Trump until he uses the N-word
Republican strategist Tara Setmayer told a CNN panel that the only way the GOP is going to be willing to stand up to President Donald Trump is if he uses the N-word.
In a panel discussion with CNN's Jake Tapper, Setmayer said that the Republicans in office will bend over backward trying to defend everything the president says and does.
"I think we’re at the point where I think anything short of the N-word they will make excuses for because at that point there is really no question about it, right?" she said. "So, it is obvious to everyone else, it is amazing to me how many of the Republicans are going out there and I said this yesterday, try to white-splain to people of color what racism is and what it feels like to deal with that every single day."