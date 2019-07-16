Not one Republican votes to allow debate on resolution condemning Trump’s racist attacks

Not a single House Republican on Tuesday voted to proceed to debate on a Democratic resolution condemning President Donald Trump’s racist attacks on progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib.

The resolution (pdf)—which is on track to pass by Tuesday evening—”strongly condemns President Donald Trump’s racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.”

The procedural motion to begin debate passed by a vote of 233-190.

BREAKING: The House votes along party lines to condemn Trump's racist, xenophobic attacks against @AOC, @IlhanMN, @AyannaPressley and @RashidaTlaib. Shamefully, not one Republican voted yes. pic.twitter.com/NZsy6rUmcC ADVERTISEMENT — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) July 16, 2019

While a handful of Republican members of Congress have condemned Trump’s Twitter attacks, which said the freshman Democrats should “go back” to the countries “from which they came,” the vast majority have either stayed silent or defended the president.

During a press conference ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Republican congressional leaders defended Trump’s remarks and said his attacks on the four congresswomen were not racist.

“I believe this is about ideology,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). “This is about socialism versus freedom.”

Heidi Hess, co-director of CREDO Action, said in a statement Tuesday that there is no doubt that the Trump’s comments were racist.

“Donald Trump is a racist—and he’s been a racist since long before entering the Oval Office,” said Hess. “Every single policy forced through by his administration has harmed black, brown, and immigrant communities. House Democrats must stand together with congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley, and listen to these new leaders in the party who are fighting for their communities by standing up to Trump’s hate.”

By Jake Johnson, Common Dreams