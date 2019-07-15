NYT’s Friedman torches Trump in epic rant: ‘Every one of us can trace our roots to sh*thole countries’
Thomas Friedman dropped an epic rant against President Donald Trump’s racist attacks on Democratic lawmakers.
The New York Times columnist quoted the president’s profane insults against majority-black countries as he blasted Trump for demanding four first-year congresswomen of color return to their home countries, although only one of them was born outside the United States.
“The president isn’t talking just about or to these four congresswomen, he’s talking about us,” Friedman said. “He’s talking about we. He’s talking about every Irish-American whose grandparents fled the potato famine. He’s talking about every Italian-American whose grandparents or great-grandparents fled the depression. He’s talking about every Muslim-American whose parents or grandparents fled the disorder of Lebanon or Libya or Iraq. He’s talking about every black American whose great-great-grandparents were forced to come here in slavery or fled disorder in Africa. He’s talking about every Latin-American whose family came mere from Venezuela or Mexico. He’s talking about we and us — every one of us.”
“Every one of us, at some point, or virtually all of us can trace our roots to what Trump has called sh*thole countries,” Friedman added.
Then Friedman personalized his comments and asked CNN’s “New Day” hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman about their backgrounds.
“Hey, Camerota — which sh*thole country did your grandparents come from?” Friedman said. “Berman — which sh*thole country did your grandparents come from? We all came here, we all came here because this is not a country of blood and soil, which Trump thinks. it’s a country built around a universal idea that out of many, we make one.”
“I know one thing absolutely for sure,” he added. “We have a president of the United States who could not pass the simplest, the simplest citizenship test that is administrated to every new immigrant in this country because he has no idea what this country is about.”
NYT’s Friedman torches Trump in epic rant: ‘Every one of us can trace our roots to sh*thole countries’
Thomas Friendman dropped an epic rant against President Donald Trump's racist attacks on Democratic lawmakers.
The New York Times columnist quoted the president's profane insults against majority-black countries as he blasted Trump for demanding four first-year congresswomen of color return to their home countries, although only one of them was born outside the United States.
"The president isn't talking just about or to these four congresswomen, he's talking about us," Friedman said. "He's talking about we. He's talking about every Irish-American whose grandparents fled the potato famine. He's talking about every Italian-American whose grandparents or great-grandparents fled the depression. He's talking about every Muslim-American whose parents or grandparents fled the disorder of Lebanon or Libya or Iraq. He's talking about every black American whose great-great-grandparents were forced to come here in slavery or fled disorder in Africa. He's talking about every Latin-American whose family came mere from Venezuela or Mexico. He's talking about we and us -- every one of us."
Breaking Banner
CNN conservative destroys GOPers who are silent on Trump’s racists tweets: Only ‘misfits and the dregs’ will defend him
During a CNN panel discussion on Donald Trump racists tweets attacking Democratic lawmakers who are not white and telling them to go back where they came from, conservative contributor Amanda Carpenter unleashed a scathing attack on GOP lawmakers who are standing by and remaining silent.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, the former aide to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called on members of her party to "get off their butts" for once and call out the president.
"I think that when Trump posts these controversial things, he's posing more loyalty tests to his troops: 'Who's going to go out and defend me?'" she began. "He likes to see who says good things about him on television."
Off the hook: Manta ray asks divers for helping hand
A giant manta ray with several fishing hooks caught below its eye appeared to ask two nearby divers for help in removing them, and then waited patiently for them to do so.
Underwater photographer Jake Wilton was diving off Australia's west coast when the three-meter wide animal moved toward him, footage showed.
"I'm often guiding snorkelers in the area and it's as if she recognized me and was trusting me to help her," Wilton said in a statement Monday.
"She got closer and closer and then started unfurling to present the eye to me."
Incredible footage shows Wilton repeatedly diving down toward the animal and removing the hooks, before the manta ray departs after the final impediment is dislodged.