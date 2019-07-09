Ocasio-Cortez drops major ‘told you so’ on Speaker Pelosi after Trump opened three new concentration camps

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Monday night for getting punked by President Donald Trump.

In an interview published Saturday, Pelosi belittled the group of progressive first-term members of Congress known as “The Squad.” The group includes Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

Om response, Open Markets Institute fellow Matt Stoller explained how he saw the situation as a former congressional staffer.

“This is a bet by Pelosi that AOC is wrong and that the Trump administration will do the right thing on the border with the money Congress just appropriated,” Stoller tweeted. “Not a bet I’d make but OK.”

AOC noticed Stoller’s analysis and added her thoughts.

“I don’t believe it was a good idea for Dems to blindly trust the Trump admin when so many kids have died in their custody. It’s a huge mistake,” she predicted.

Three days later, we may know who won the bet.

“DHS & ICE are flagrantly violating Congressional orders, just as we said they would,” Ocasio-Cortez noted.

