Osama bin Laden’s son — and potential al Qaeda heir — believed dead: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The U.S. has learned that Hamza bin Laden, the potential successor to the slain al Qaeda leader, is dead, according to officials.

It’s not clear how bin Laden, the son of 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden, died or whether the U.S. played a role in his death, which officials said they learned about through intelligence, reported NBC News.

Hamza bin Laden, who is believed to have been born in 1989, made his last public statement in 2018, when he threatened Saudi Arabia and called on the people of the Arabian peninsula to revolt.


Daughter of segregationist George Wallace: ‘Never seen anything’ like Trump — not even my father

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

Peggy Wallace Kennedy, the daughter of segregationist Alabama Gov. George Wallace, now says that President Donald Trump's overt racism is even worse than what her father used to do when he ran for president in 1968 and 1972.

AL.com reports that Wallace recently gave a talk to a group of teachers at the Birmingham Public Library in which she expounded upon similarities between her father's campaign and the campaign run by Trump.

Even though Wallace was a staunch supporter of segregation in the South, by 1968 he had shifted gears to talk more about issues such as forced busing and states' rights that were not as overtly racist. Nonetheless, Wallace's angry campaign speeches attracted a fervent and ferocious following much like Trump's campaign rallies.

Divisive messages about Democrats and race blasted by social media accounts during debate

Published

31 mins ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

Last night, Democrats battled in the second debate of the primary cycle. A few standout moments included Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) retorting "I wrote the damn bill!" when Tim Ryan challenged Sanders on Medicare for All.

That line dominated social media, according to a social media analytic company called Storyful. But in addition to the organic shares of the viral moment, there was a worrisome artificial social media phenomenon in response to the debate.

Storyful notes that the social media hashtag #DemDebateSoWhite was promoted by accounts that appear to be bots, Fox News reports.

Man horrified to learn his mother’s body was sold to military and detonated

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

A Phoenix man, whose mother suffered from Alzheimer's, donated her body when she passed away so scientists could study the disease. Instead, he was unhappy to discover that her body had ended up being detonated by the military, reports KNXV.

Five years ago, Jim Stauffer's mother Doris died, after being sick with Alzheimer's. Her case perplexed doctors because she didn't carry the gene for the disease. Although scientists at the Biological Resource Center in Arizona took her brain, they didn't use her body. Years later, Stauffer was deeply disappointed to discover that her body had been sold to the military for something called "blast testing." She was strapped to a device and detonated.

