Osama bin Laden’s son — and potential al Qaeda heir — believed dead: report

The U.S. has learned that Hamza bin Laden, the potential successor to the slain al Qaeda leader, is dead, according to officials.

It’s not clear how bin Laden, the son of 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden, died or whether the U.S. played a role in his death, which officials said they learned about through intelligence, reported NBC News.

Hamza bin Laden, who is believed to have been born in 1989, made his last public statement in 2018, when he threatened Saudi Arabia and called on the people of the Arabian peninsula to revolt.