Paranoid Trump is freaking out that Fox News will abandon him in 2020: report

A new report from the Daily Beast claims that President Donald Trump is increasingly fearful that he will be abandoned by Fox News during the 2020 election.

The report cites three separate people who have spoken with Trump about his favorite cable news network in recent weeks, and each time he’s asked them the same question: “What the hell is going on at Fox?”

Trump has publicly complained about a Fox News poll showing him getting crushed by former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, and he is worried that Rupert Murdoch’s purportedly “liberal” sons are plotting to double-cross him next year.

What’s more, sources inside Fox News tell the publication that they are secretly pleased with Trump’s decision to attack their network because it helps their reputation for being a “state media” propaganda outfit more than a news organization.

Despite the president’s complaints about the news side of the network, however, prime-time Fox personalities including Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have remained steadfastly loyal.