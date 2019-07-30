Quantcast
Connect with us

Paranoid Trump is freaking out that Fox News will abandon him in 2020: report

Published

1 min ago

on

A new report from the Daily Beast claims that President Donald Trump is increasingly fearful that he will be abandoned by Fox News during the 2020 election.

The report cites three separate people who have spoken with Trump about his favorite cable news network in recent weeks, and each time he’s asked them the same question: “What the hell is going on at Fox?”

Trump has publicly complained about a Fox News poll showing him getting crushed by former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, and he is worried that Rupert Murdoch’s purportedly “liberal” sons are plotting to double-cross him next year.

What’s more, sources inside Fox News tell the publication that they are secretly pleased with Trump’s decision to attack their network because it helps their reputation for being a “state media” propaganda outfit more than a news organization.

Despite the president’s complaints about the news side of the network, however, prime-time Fox personalities including Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have remained steadfastly loyal.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump’s father was once arrested over deplorable conditions of Maryland apartment buildings

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's father was once arrested over the deplorable conditions at his Maryland apartment project.

The president has spent the week attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) over poverty in the city of Baltimore, which Trump has called “disgusting” and a “rat and rodent infested mess," but his own father was taken into police custody for neglecting his property not far away, according to a 1976 report by the Washington Post.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump will tear America apart next year — and could cause ‘another civil war’: political scientist

Published

33 mins ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

A political scientist warns that President Donald Trump's strategy of sowing racial division to win reelection in 2020 could leave America on the threshold of a new civil war -- no matter who emerges victorious.

Writing for Boston public radio station WBUR, Amherst College professor of jurisprudence and political science Austin Sarat argues that we are underestimating the sheer amount of damage the president could do to America's social fabric in the name of holding onto power.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jeffrey Epstein accused of raping 15-year-old — one day before he was mysteriously injured in jail

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

Billionaire and alleged pedophile Jeffrey Epstein learned that he had been formally accused of raping a 15-year-old girl on the day before he was found mysteriously injured in prison.

CNBC reports that court documents served to Epstein earlier this month allege that he raped a woman named Jennifer Araoz in his New York City mansion in 2001, when she was just 15 years old.

The documents were served to Epstein as part of a planned lawsuit against Epstein involving accusations of sexual assault, battery and rape, CNBC reports.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image