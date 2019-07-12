Paul Ryan trashed by CNN panel for waiting until after he left office to call Trump an incompetent know-nothing

A CNN panel discussion on Donald Trump’s presidency took up recent revelations in a new book coming out that former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) had nothing good to say about the president, with the CNN hosts and guest Maggie Haberman of the New York Times rolling their eyes at the retired lawmaker for finally coming clean about his contempt for Trump.

According to an interview in the upcoming American Carnage, Ryan admitted, “I told myself I gotta have a relationship with this guy to help him get his mind right. Because, I’m telling you, he didn’t know anything about the government…I wanted to scold him all the time. Those of us around him really helped to stop him from making bad decisions. All the time. We helped him make much better decisions, which were contrary to kind of what his knee-jerk reaction was. Now I think he’s making some of these knee-jerk reactions.”

After covering some of the quotes, sand singling out Ryan’s “I wanted to scold him [Trump],” guest Haberman sardonically added, “And yet he didn’t — go figure.”

“I think this is you can add Paul Ryan to the long list of people who have left Donald Trump’s either service or working partnership in some fashion and who then go on to talk about how they were really trying behind the scenes to change everything and that’s why they didn’t say anything publicly,” she continued. “This is not a surprise if you were watching what was happening on the Hill over the last two and a half years. especially after the initial failed vote on repealing the health care legislation that President Obama put in place.”

“But I don’t know how many points everyone thinks they’re going to get for saying this stuff after they’ve stepped off stage,” she bluntly added.

Watch below: