Paul Ryan trashed by CNN panel for waiting until after he left office to call Trump an incompetent know-nothing

Published

2 days ago

on

A CNN panel discussion on Donald Trump’s presidency took up recent revelations in a new book coming out that former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) had nothing good to say about the president, with the CNN hosts and guest Maggie Haberman of the New York Times rolling their eyes at the retired lawmaker for finally coming clean about his contempt for Trump.

According to an interview in the upcoming American Carnage, Ryan admitted, “I told myself I gotta have a relationship with this guy to help him get his mind right. Because, I’m telling you, he didn’t know anything about the government…I wanted to scold him all the time. Those of us around him really helped to stop him from making bad decisions. All the time. We helped him make much better decisions, which were contrary to kind of what his knee-jerk reaction was. Now I think he’s making some of these knee-jerk reactions.”

After covering some of the quotes, sand singling out Ryan’s “I wanted to scold him [Trump],” guest Haberman sardonically added, “And yet he didn’t — go figure.”

“I think this is you can add Paul Ryan to the long list of people who have left Donald Trump’s either service or working partnership in some fashion and who then go on to talk about how they were really trying behind the scenes to change everything and that’s why they didn’t say anything publicly,” she continued. “This is not a surprise if you were watching what was happening on the Hill over the last two and a half years. especially after the initial failed vote on repealing the health care legislation that President Obama put in place.”

“But I don’t know how many points everyone thinks they’re going to get for saying this stuff after they’ve stepped off stage,” she bluntly added.

Watch below:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Bill de Blasio has a ‘Waterloo’ moment as blackout hits New York City — while he’s campaigning in Iowa

Published

9 hours ago

on

July 13, 2019

By

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was ripped online on Saturday for being out of town campaigning while Manhattan was plunged into darkness by a power outage.

The mayor took a break from campaigning in Waterloo, Iowa to speak to New Yorkers via television cameras.

Twitter was quick to pounce, with many highly criticizing de Blasio for his presidential bid which has failed to get traction with voters.

Here is some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/MollyJongFast/status/1150209399048347648

pic.twitter.com/rmlCidP3in

Trump ‘is set upon an act of diplomatic vandalism’: New British cable says Iran deal was killed for ‘personality reasons’

Published

10 hours ago

on

July 13, 2019

By

Sir Kim Darroch sent a blunt secret cable to London warning the President Donald Trump was going to leave the Iran nuclear deal for "personality reasons" involving his hatred for his predecessor, the Daily Mail reported Saturday.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was negotiated by President Barack Obama.

The newly disclosed cable came one week after the British newspaper published details from a series of cables in with Sir Kim referred to Trump as "inept" and "incompetent." Sir Kim subsequently resigned as Ambassador to the United States.

Former Republican Party state chairman charged by police — again

Published

11 hours ago

on

July 13, 2019

By

Charges are piling up for Jonathan Parker after being charged with an offense against a second woman.

"Former Idaho GOP chairman and lobbyist Jonathan Parker now has three pending criminal charges," the Idaho Statesman reported Saturday. "The latest charge, misdemeanor unlawful entry, stems from Parker allegedly entering a woman’s Meridian home without her consent. Parker pleaded not guilty to that charge on July 3, marking his third court appearance on three separate charges over the course of about one month."

