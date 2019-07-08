Quantcast
Connect with us

Photo shows Trump dining on Monday with billionaire charged with prostitution — and it’s not Jeffrey Epstein!

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump dined on Monday with a controversial billionaire recently charged with prostitution, but it wasn’t his longtime friend Jeffrey Epstein.

At Steve Mnuchin’s dinner for the Emir of Qatar, Trump sat at the same table as New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

In February, Kraft was charged for prostitution in Florida.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Harvard Law professor shames Alan Dershowitz for trying to shut the press out of Epstein court proceedings

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

On Monday, the Miami Herald reported that an attorney representing former Harvard Law Professor and high-powered defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz has written to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, requesting that the press be blocked from the child trafficking proceedings against billionaire wealth manager Jeffrey Epstein — a measure that, if it is successful, would once again hide the most crucial details of Epstein's crimes from the general public.

Fellow Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe offered a scathing response to the news:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Federal prosecutors have ‘intensified’ investigation into top Trump fundraiser Elliott Broidy: New York Times

Published

47 mins ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

Federal prosecutors have "intensified" their investigation into the former Finance Chairman of the Republican National Committee, The New York Times reported Monday.

"In recent months, federal authorities have searched Mr. Broidy’s Southern California office and subpoenaed records related to him from a one-time business partner and from Mr. Trump’s inaugural committee," The Times reported. "They have reportedly asked the authorities in Romania for assistance investigating associates with whom Mr. Broidy worked to win military intelligence contracts potentially worth as much as $64 million."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr looks desperate as he flip-flops on Robert Mueller’s testimony

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

When asked in April whether he was opposed to the special counsel testifying before Congress — an event now scheduled for July 17 — Attorney General Bill Barr clearly told lawmakers, “I have no objection to Bob Mueller personally testifying."

But now he has changed his tune.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Barr said Democrats were trying to make a "public spectacle" by subpoenaing Mueller to testify about the Russia investigation.

“I’m not sure what purpose is served by dragging him up there and trying to grill him,” Barr said. “I don’t think Mueller should be treated that way or subject himself to that, if he doesn’t want to.”

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image