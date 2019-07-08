Photo shows Trump dining on Monday with billionaire charged with prostitution — and it’s not Jeffrey Epstein!
President Donald Trump dined on Monday with a controversial billionaire recently charged with prostitution, but it wasn’t his longtime friend Jeffrey Epstein.
At Steve Mnuchin’s dinner for the Emir of Qatar, Trump sat at the same table as New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
In February, Kraft was charged for prostitution in Florida.
that’s patriots owner robert kraft (!) at the same table as the president at tonight’s dinner for the emir of qatar pic.twitter.com/iDvKyNR9id
— Justin Sink (@justinsink) July 8, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
