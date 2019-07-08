Quantcast
‘Positives and negatives’: How the White House is dealing with Trump’s science hoaxes

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump delivered his environmental speech Monday proclaiming that the United States would have the cleanest air and water in the world. Currently, the U.S. stands at closer to 27th in the world, and Flint, Michigan along with other cities are still waiting for policymakers to guarantee safer drinking water.

Trump has made a series of strange conspiracy theories about the climate crisis, such as windmills causing ear cancer and the climate crisis is a hoax perpetrated by China.

In response to questions about these issues, Trump’s EPA Administrator, Andrew Wheeler, dismissed the conspiracies, The New York Times reported.

“When asked whether Trump still believed that global warming was a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese and whether windmills cause cancer, as the president has said, Wheeler said that there were ‘positives and negatives’ to all energy sources…” The Times quoted.

It’s unclear if Wheeler also believes windmills cause ear cancer and climate change is a hoax.

Trump will do his big July Fourth event again next year

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has been excited about his July Fourth speech and particularly the crowd of people he saw that spilled out beside the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial. It's for that reason he wants another one.

The news came from MSNBC Monday, who had few details on what all the 2020 July Fourth celebration will include, other than his glee over the event.

Trump tweeted the same photo of the crowd at least six times since last week's rain-soaked speech.

Bill Barr recused himself from the Jeffrey Epstein case — after questions about their relationship

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

According to CNN, Attorney General Bill Barr says he will recuse himself from anything involving the Jeffrey Epstein case.

While in South Carolina, Barr joined a firm that had represented Epstein. Barr's father also hired Epstein to teach at the private Dalton school, despite him not having a college degree.

"I'm recused from that matter because one of the law firms that represented Epstein long ago was a firm that I joined for a period of time," Barr said, according to a NBC News producer.

Mitch McConnell is furious Kris Kobach is trying to run for the US Senate — because he’ll lose

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

Republican Kris Kobach is known for his epic losses in most elections he has run. It's for that reason that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's PAC is trying to shame him out of running for the Kansas Senate seat.

According to Jonathan Weisman, deputy Washington editor for The New York Times, the McConnell team doesn't think Kobach has a chance to win, even in the conservative state.

"Kansas Republicans deserve a nominee who can win. [Senate Leadership Fund's] only objective is ensuring Pat Roberts' Senate seat doesn't fall into the hands of Chuck Schumer and DC Democrats. It is imperative Republicans put our best foot forward in Kansas," McConnell's fund said in a statement.

