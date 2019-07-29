Pressure on Pelosi grows as more than 100 House Democrats back Trump impeachment inquiry

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), the third-ranking Senate Democrat, also voiced support for an impeachment inquiry on Sunday, citing “threats to our democracy identified in Special Counsel Mueller’s report.”

Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, has thus far resisted pressure from the grassroots, her caucus, and her leadership team to launch an impeachment inquiry, claiming on several occasions that the House doesn’t need to launch hearings because Trump is already “self-impeaching.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has also stopped short of publicly supporting impeachment proceedings, despite saying Sunday that the president “richly deserves” to be impeached.

Progressives argued following Mueller’s congressional testimony last week that while the special counsel’s performance was not rhetorically dazzling, he has already provided the House with more than enough evidence to move forward with an impeachment inquiry.

“There will be endless assessments of the Mueller hearings,” wrote The Nation‘s John Nichols in a column last week. “But what Mueller said will never matter as much as what the committee does. This is where we find ourselves after years of investigation, months of debate about the report from that investigation, and a day of high-stakes testimony. At this point, we need to think a lot less about Robert Mueller and a lot more about what comes next.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That is the process of impeachment,” wrote Nichols. “And it needs to begin. Now.”

Progressive advocacy group Credo Action echoed Nichols in a statement following Mueller’s testimony.

“Donald Trump has committed impeachable offenses and needs to be held accountable,” said Credo Action co-director Josh Nelson. “But by refusing to open an impeachment inquiry, House Democratic Leadership is ignoring the facts laid out by Robert Mueller at his testimony.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unwillingness to use this mounting evidence,” said Nelson, “makes Congress complicit as Trump shreds the Constitution while enacting cruel and racist policies that endanger our communities. Democrats can and must do better.”

With a flurry of lawmakers backing impeachment hearings following Mueller’s appearance before Congress, nearly half of the House Democratic caucus is now on board with launching the proceedings, and momentum is expected to continue growing in the coming days.

In response to Trump’s racist attacks on Baltimore over the weekend, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.)—an outspoken supporter of impeachment—told CNN Sunday that the president’s “hate agenda” must be stopped.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This hate agenda is now seeping into policy-making,” said Tlaib. “This is a crooked CEO in the White House that is making decisions based on profits, based on where his friends [are], and based on what his Trump Organization, his for-profit industry, would benefit from, versus what is best for the American people.”