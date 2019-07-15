Professor reminds Trump of his two immigrant wives: ‘Four of his five children are children of immigrants’

As President Donald Trump complains about immigrants, he should remember his own family, Fordham Professor Christina Greer explained on MSNBC on Monday.

“Mind you, he’s a child of immigrants and twice married to two immigrants, right? Four of his five children are children of immigrants, but he has to use this rhetoric to make sure that he can frame all of his failures in a way that it’s never him and it’s always someone else who is taking away from the good, ‘white Americans’ who deserve to be here,” Greer explained.

In 1977, Trump became the second husband of Ivana Zelníčková — who was born in Czechoslovakia. She is the mother of Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

For six years in the 1990s, Trump was married to Marla Maples, who was born in America.

But then Trump married Melanija Knavs, who was born in Slovenia. They had a son, Barron, who is also the son of immigrants.

Watch: