Professor reminds Trump of his two immigrant wives: ‘Four of his five children are children of immigrants’
As President Donald Trump complains about immigrants, he should remember his own family, Fordham Professor Christina Greer explained on MSNBC on Monday.
“Mind you, he’s a child of immigrants and twice married to two immigrants, right? Four of his five children are children of immigrants, but he has to use this rhetoric to make sure that he can frame all of his failures in a way that it’s never him and it’s always someone else who is taking away from the good, ‘white Americans’ who deserve to be here,” Greer explained.
In 1977, Trump became the second husband of Ivana Zelníčková — who was born in Czechoslovakia. She is the mother of Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.
For six years in the 1990s, Trump was married to Marla Maples, who was born in America.
But then Trump married Melanija Knavs, who was born in Slovenia. They had a son, Barron, who is also the son of immigrants.
Racism drives Trump ‘like rocket fuel’ — but even for him, this is ‘shocking and disgraceful’: WaPo journalist
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Washington Post reporter David Swerdlick told anchor Wolf Blitzer that there's nothing truly new about President Donald Trump's racist social media assaults on Democratic congresswomen of color — but that there is something uniquely horrible about the latest episode.
"People are suggesting what the president has said in the past day or two represents a new low," said Blitzer. "But when you look at the president's history ... the president claiming Barack Obama wasn't born here in the United States, his comments about Charlottesville. This clearly isn't a one-off."
Trump’s racism ‘fundamentally disqualifies him to be president’: Former White House lawyer
The former acting solicitor general of the United States explained on MSNBC on Monday that President Donald Trump's racism "fundamentally disqualifies him to be president."
Neal Katyal was interviewed by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber on "The Beat."
"I think the reason why you get these comments creating such resonance in the country is because of the personal dimension. I think — I don’t talk personally on your show much, but I think anyone who has brown skin hears these comments all the time," Katyal explained. For me it started when I was 3 years old when my mom was pulling out of the car, pulling out of the driveway and someone knocked on her door and said, 'go back to your country.'"
‘He’s the one who hates out country’: Rep. Rashida Tlaib rips Trump’s ‘failed presidency’
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) ripped President Donald Trump for his "failed presidency" during an interview on CNN following her press conference with the three other young women of color in Congress known as "The Squad."
"You’re a child of immigrants here to the United States," CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer noted. "I’m a child of immigrants here to the United States as well. And all of us can relate specifically to what’s going on, because I’m sure you’ve heard basically most of your life go back where you came from."
"As you point out, you are the first of two Muslim women to serve in the United States Congress. Why do you think President Trump specifically chose to paint the two of you as disloyal?" Blitzer asked.