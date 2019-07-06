Quantcast
Connect with us

Public Corruption Unit is handling Trump pal Jeff Epstein’s prostitution case — there could be 2nd defendant: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on human trafficking charges on Saturday evening, news first reported by The Daily Beast.

“The case is being handled by the Public Corruption Unit of the Southern District of New York, with assistance from the district’s human-trafficking officials and the FBI,” The Beast reported.

Yashar Ali of New York magazine Huffington Post journalist spoke with a former prosecutor about the timing of the case.

“A former federal prosecutor texts how unusual it was that Epstein was arrested on a Saturday. But noted that the feds like to take advantage of airport departures and arrivals for arrests. Epstein landed in NYC on an international flight today and was taken into custody,” Ali reported.

“The same former federal prosecutor made note of this detail in the The Daily Beast scoop: that this case has been overseen by the public corruption unit in the SDNY office. Highly unusual for a sex trafficking case to be handled by PCU,” he continued, with a chin-scratching emoji.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also they note that the fact that the indictment won’t be unsealed until Monday is also unusual and COULD indicate that there’s a second defendant in this case,” he added.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Public Corruption Unit is handling Trump pal Jeff Epstein’s prostitution case — there could be 2nd defendant: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 6, 2019

By

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on human trafficking charges on Saturday evening, news first reported by The Daily Beast.

"The case is being handled by the Public Corruption Unit of the Southern District of New York, with assistance from the district's human-trafficking officials and the FBI," The Beast reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican Scott Walker brutally ridiculed for being unfamiliar with the food known as ‘pizza’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 6, 2019

By

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker was ridiculed online for being unfamiliar with the concept of pizza.

The Republican governor on Saturday posted a photo on Twitter of what he claimed was a "veggie pizza."

The food critics on Twitter disagreed.

Here are some of the comments:

https://twitter.com/ScottWalker/status/1147621772365357056

That not pizza, schmuck. That’s a salad on a pita.🙄

— Say What? (@MartyTruthHurts) July 7, 2019

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump pal Jeffrey Epstein arrested for sex trafficking dozens of minors: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 6, 2019

By

A notorious friend of President Donald Trump has reportedly been arrested.

"Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for allegedly sex trafficking dozens of minors in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005, and will appear in court in New York on Monday, according to three law enforcement sources," The Daily Beast reported Saturday. "The arrest comes about 12 years after the 66-year-old financier essentially got a slap on the wrist for allegedly molesting dozens of underage girls in Florida."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image