Public Corruption Unit is handling Trump pal Jeff Epstein’s prostitution case — there could be 2nd defendant: report

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on human trafficking charges on Saturday evening, news first reported by The Daily Beast.

“The case is being handled by the Public Corruption Unit of the Southern District of New York, with assistance from the district’s human-trafficking officials and the FBI,” The Beast reported.

Yashar Ali of New York magazine Huffington Post journalist spoke with a former prosecutor about the timing of the case.

“A former federal prosecutor texts how unusual it was that Epstein was arrested on a Saturday. But noted that the feds like to take advantage of airport departures and arrivals for arrests. Epstein landed in NYC on an international flight today and was taken into custody,” Ali reported.

“The same former federal prosecutor made note of this detail in the The Daily Beast scoop: that this case has been overseen by the public corruption unit in the SDNY office. Highly unusual for a sex trafficking case to be handled by PCU,” he continued, with a chin-scratching emoji.

“Also they note that the fact that the indictment won’t be unsealed until Monday is also unusual and COULD indicate that there’s a second defendant in this case,” he added.

