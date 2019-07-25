Quantcast
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló resigns — protesters rejoice

8 mins ago

After over a week of sometimes violent clashes between protesters and police, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló has announced his resignation.

The governor made the statement at 11:30 p.m. in a Facebook Live video where he told his constituents. The governor praised himself for his “accomplishments” as governor.

The state legislature had announced that it was beginning impeachment proceedings into the accusations of corruption of the hurricane relief money and more.

“It’s over. Transition well in gear,” one source told Fox News earlier Wednesday. A second source corroborated the information.

Those calling for Rosselló’s resignation celebrated on Twitter with the hashtag #RickyNoHaBajado, remarking how long it took for him to step down and how annoyed they were that they had to listen to his entire video resignation.

The resignation is the first-ever in Puerto Rico’s history.

Protesters went wild, cheering and waving PR’s flag.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
