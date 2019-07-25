Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló resigns — protesters rejoice

After over a week of sometimes violent clashes between protesters and police, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló has announced his resignation.

The governor made the statement at 11:30 p.m. in a Facebook Live video where he told his constituents. The governor praised himself for his “accomplishments” as governor.

It's official! This man is delusional. Thank you for your resignation [FINALLY!] but please get some professional help asap. This not about YOU (you narcissist FUCK!). This is about the people of Puerto Rico! Largate ya! @ricardorossello #RickyGameOver #RickyNoHaBajado pic.twitter.com/8zJzNATkIw — Jaime Velez 🇵🇷✊ (@jaimevelez) July 25, 2019

The state legislature had announced that it was beginning impeachment proceedings into the accusations of corruption of the hurricane relief money and more.

“It’s over. Transition well in gear,” one source told Fox News earlier Wednesday. A second source corroborated the information.

Those calling for Rosselló’s resignation celebrated on Twitter with the hashtag #RickyNoHaBajado, remarking how long it took for him to step down and how annoyed they were that they had to listen to his entire video resignation.

Lo único malo de que esto es live es que no le puedo dar skip y tengo que escuchar su mierda hasta el final. #RickyNoHaBajado — Effie ft post concert depression (@thenameseffie) July 25, 2019

The resignation is the first-ever in Puerto Rico’s history.

Protesters went wild, cheering and waving PR’s flag.