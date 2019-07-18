‘Pure and simple evil’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika destroy Trump’s ‘racist and illegal’ taunts against Omar
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski warned that President Donald Trump’s attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) were both illegal and racist — as well as an incitement to violence.
The “Morning Joe” co-hosts were appalled by the crowd’s reaction — chanting “send her back” — to Trump attacks at a Greensboro, North Carolina, rally.
“Republicans shamed themselves by not calling racism, racism,” Scarborough said. “I saw some people actually write columns that used to be respected trying to excuse the president’s language and saying it’s not racist, but the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency that Donald Trump oversees that enforces laws against discrimination, specifically outlined such language that the president used last night and that his crowd used last night as an example of bias.”
That agency prohibits insults, taunting and ethnic slurs, such as mocking a person’s accent or telling a person to go back to their home country.
“This is not a theoretical discussion about whether what Donald Trump said was illegal or not,” Scarborough said. “This is the law of the land, and if Donald Trump had said ‘go back to where you came from’ in any private company or if all of those people chanting that last night say it in their work today, they will be sued — and guess what, the federal government wins those suits.”
Brzezinski went even further in her condemnation.
“This is pure and simple evil, and someone is going to get hurt, whether it be someone in an office today or in a school or anywhere in America,” she said, “someone is going to get hurt, whether they are hurt personally, emotionally, psychologically or physically. Let me just tell you we are not in a dangerous place, we are at a place where things are boiling over and promulgating racism and violence. There’s no two ways about it, and there are people who know a lot more about this than me who will say we are in not just a dangerous place, we’ve gone over the line.”
