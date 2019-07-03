Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Putin’s America’: The internet reacts to ‘disturbing’ images of tanks rolling into DC for Trump’s parade

Published

1 min ago

on

U.S. Army tanks rolled into Washington, D.C., ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned military parade for himself on the Fourth of July — and the spectacle alarmed many who saw their arrival.

Bradley and Abrams tanks were brought by flatbed trucks into the nation’s capital Tuesday night, along with armored trucks and other military vehicles.

Social media was flooded with photos and videos of the vehicles’ arrival, and Twitter users reacted with shock and alarm.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Dem congressman rips Ted Cruz over Nike: You care more about ‘a pair of shoes’ than that Trump insulted your wife

Published

11 hours ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

Republicans are furious after Nike canceled a pair of sneakers with the "Betsy Ross" flag on the request of Colin Kaepernick due to its association with slavery. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey even went so far as to scrap planned tax breaks for the business.

Another GOP lawmaker who took to Twitter to express his outrage was Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who called for a full boycott of Nike products:

I love America. I stand for the anthem, respect the flag & honor the men & women who fought to defend our Nation. I respect Free Speech & I’m exerting mine: until @Nike ends its contempt for those values, I WILL NO LONGER PURCHASE NIKE PRODUCTS. #WalkAwayFromNike RT if you agree. https://t.co/IvXNTgvlHq

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Trump caught taking $2.5 million from America’s national parks — to pay for his Fourth of July military show

Published

11 hours ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that the National Park Service is siphoning off some $2.5 million in entrance and recreation fees in order to pay for President Donald Trump's Fourth of July blowout.

The fees, which are collected from national park visitors at the gates, are generally used for maintenance and improvement of national parks, including those in D.C. like the National Mall. The transfer represents some 5 percent of all the funds tapped last year — and it is only a tiny fraction of the overall cost of Trump's event.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

RNC bested DNC in small-dollar donations as Trump campaign reveals massive fundraising totals: report

Published

11 hours ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign revealed massive fundraising totals for the second quarter.

"President Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee said on Tuesday they had raised $105 million in the second quarter of this year, outraising President Barack Obama in the equivalent period during his 2012 re-election campaign and signaling that Mr. Trump will have far more resources than he did in 2016," The New York Times reports.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image