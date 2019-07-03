‘Putin’s America’: The internet reacts to ‘disturbing’ images of tanks rolling into DC for Trump’s parade

U.S. Army tanks rolled into Washington, D.C., ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned military parade for himself on the Fourth of July — and the spectacle alarmed many who saw their arrival.

Bradley and Abrams tanks were brought by flatbed trucks into the nation’s capital Tuesday night, along with armored trucks and other military vehicles.

Social media was flooded with photos and videos of the vehicles’ arrival, and Twitter users reacted with shock and alarm.

It really is a lot to ask Washington, DC, a city with no representation in Congress, to put up with tanks rolling through without question. https://t.co/dXzP5syhva — Dara Lind (@DLind) July 3, 2019

It occurs to me that if the Army were occupying the capital city for real, the message from the military spokesperson would be exactly the same. https://t.co/KSLJA9ULTt — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) July 3, 2019

An Oversize Load 4th https://t.co/E800kw6f0w — Schooley (@Rschooley) July 3, 2019

The Framers were very distrustful of the President's military power — hence the Army Clause, which checks his ability to create a standing army by requiring Congress to appropriate money for it every 2 years. Reason #252 why the "tanks at the Fourth of July" is so idiotic. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) July 3, 2019

If you view Trump as a living thought experiment meant to prove the Tea Party would prefer a white king to a black president, it's still nauseating. https://t.co/NAT18OOpKw — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) July 3, 2019

The last time I saw tanks in an American city it was in Baltimore, Maryland after the city came undone over the death of Freddie Gray at the hands of police. It was disturbing then. Intimidating. Now, this president wants to be festooned by the military like he's Kim Jong Un. https://t.co/iQ9ZQEQyQn — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 3, 2019

On 9/11 when I drove home from the CIA to my house in DC, my roommate and I remarked how weird it was to see military vehicles on 495, hoping we wouldn't have to see it again. In a democracy, a military show of force is an indicator things aren't going well. https://t.co/tXnzLovNY1 — Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) July 3, 2019

All is well https://t.co/AiObVB8v3Z — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 3, 2019

"You have to love a nation that celebrates its independence every July 4, not with a parade of guns, tanks, and soldiers who file by the White House in a show of strength and muscle, but with family picnics …" — Erma Bombeck pic.twitter.com/8vZ3NgdIaQ — David Priess (@DavidPriess) July 3, 2019

What country is this? And my friends on the right are worried about @Kaepernick7, while Trump tramples on our values. pic.twitter.com/hqPFoAUzzn — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) July 3, 2019