Racism drives Trump ‘like rocket fuel’ — but even for him, this is ‘shocking and disgraceful’: WaPo journalist
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Washington Post reporter David Swerdlick told anchor Wolf Blitzer that there’s nothing truly new about President Donald Trump’s racist social media assaults on Democratic congresswomen of color — but that there is something uniquely horrible about the latest episode.
“People are suggesting what the president has said in the past day or two represents a new low,” said Blitzer. “But when you look at the president’s history … the president claiming Barack Obama wasn’t born here in the United States, his comments about Charlottesville. This clearly isn’t a one-off.”
“No, it’s not a one-off,” agreed Swerdlick. “And a couple points here, Wolf. Yes, it’s not a one off in the sense that President Trump, for years and years, flirted with running for president. It wasn’t until he latched on to a racial conspiracy, Birtherism, that his political rise was like with rocket fuel. And he finally had an issue he latched onto that got him his base of support. So in that sense this goes way back, it goes back even further in the president’s history. you can talk about Charlottesville as well.”
“I still think, though, this is a new, in this sense — For those who can remember the movie “Do the Right Thing,” there’s the famous scene where John Turturro’s character ends his monologue with, “Go the F back to Africa,” said Swerdlick. “That’s all that was missing from those tweets from the president yesterday. It’s shocking and disgraceful and in that sense, it is new.”
CNN reporter slams Trump with a devastating roundup of his most racist statements
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," as fallout continues from President Donald Trump's racist attacks on four progressive black and Hispanic women lawmakers, White House correspondent Jim Acosta showed viewers a supercut of some of the president's most racist behavior in recent years.
"President Trump is doubling down on his racist tweet aimed at four Democratic women of color in Congress," said Acosta. "The president is dumping more fuel on the firestorm he touched off by telling those members of Congress, if they aren't happy in this country, they can leave. President Trump is defending his racist attacks on Twitter, not concerned that his tweets aimed at four women of color in Congress may appeal to white nationalists."
CNN’s Jake Tapper reveals Rep. Ilhan Omar has been a citizen longer than Melania Trump has
In his opening commentary, CNN host Jake Tapper attacked President Donald Trump's comments about four freshmen Congresswomen of color as racist.
"The president was seeming to be referencing Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), who were born in New York City, Detroit, and Cincinnati, respectively. As well as Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) who came to the U.S. as a child, a refugee from Somalia and has been a U.S. Citizen since a teenager, longer than the first lady."
Republican slams Trump for eroding ‘the very basis of what America is all about’
On Monday, President Donald Trump doubled down on comments that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) should leave America if they're so unhappy with the status quo.
He posted a series of tweets making the same point over the weekend. In response, former Ohio Governor John Kasich tweeted his displeasure at the President's behavior.
What @realDonaldTrump said about Democrat women in Congress is deplorable and beneath the dignity of the office. We all, including Republicans, need to speak out against these kinds of comments that do nothing more than divide us and create deep animosity - maybe even hatred.