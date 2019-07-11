Racist shames black couple for using handicapped parking spot — but they’re both disabled veterans
A black couple — both disabled veterans — went grocery shopping and when they returned to their car they were shocked to find a racist note taped to their car, reports KIII-TV.
Marqueena and Kenneth Moore both told the station they have physical injuries: a traumatic brain injury for Kenneth, causing him to stutter. They have PTSD.
“Going to a store can be terrifying,” Kenneth Moore said.
When they finished their shopping trip, they walked back to their car to find a note that read, “just because you are black and have a nice car does not make you handicapped ;)”
It’s clear that the couple deserved the disabled parking spot. The car carries a plate that says they are disabled veterans.
“You may not physically see their disability,” Marqueena Moore said. “But everyone wears their scars differently. You just have to simply go back to the Golden Rule: treating people how you want to be treated.”
Watch:
CNN
Trump is questioning whether Secretary Alex Acosta did well enough in his press conference: CNN
President Donald Trump hasn't said a word about Labor Secretary Alex Acosta since the press conference about Jeffrey Epstein.
Acosta has been under scrutiny for a "sweetheart" plea deal that allowed Epstein to spend just a few hours a day in prison for 13 months.
Acosta's only goal was to show the president that he was strong enough to fight back against his accusers. While Acosta didn't apologize or admit to doing anything wrong, Trump wasn't pleased with the press conference.
"Now we are being told that while initially, he was pretty favorable with how [Acosta] performed and how he defended himself, he has since become skeptical and is now quizzing people about whether they think his answers were sufficient to essentially make this controversy go away," said CNN's Katlin Collins.
Twitter acknowledges outages affecting some users
Twitter said Thursday some users could not access the messaging service amid reports of an outage in some parts of the world.
"We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter," a spokesperson said in an email. "We'll keep you updated on what's happening."
The monitoring website DownDetector showed a series of outage reports starting at 1846 GMT, concentrated in Europe, North America and Japan.
Users trying to access Twitter saw a message saying "Something is technically wrong."
The outage occurred as President Donald Trump convened what he called a "social media summit" where conservative critics of Silicon Valley were expected to voice grievances.
US plans Gulf naval escort ops after Iranians menace UK oil tanker
The Pentagon said Thursday it was discussing military escorts for vessels in the Gulf one day after armed Iranian boats threatened a British oil tanker.
The White House's nominee to become chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said Washington was attempting to put together a coalition "in terms of providing military escort, naval escort to commercial shipping," he said.
"I think that that will be developing over the next couple weeks," Milley told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
His statement came after London accused Tehran Thursday of deploying three military vessels to "impede the passage" of a 274-meter (899-foot) BP tanker, the British Heritage.