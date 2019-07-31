Trump could use the G7 meeting to shamelessly rescue another flagging Trump golf course: report

A Florida golf course owned by President Donald Trump has fallen on hard times ever since his election in 2016 — but a new report from the Miami Herald shows how he could shamelessly use a major international event to pull it out of a rut.

As the report documents, the Trump National Doral resort has seen a drop in business since Trump’s election, and a consultant hired by the Trump Organization admitted to the Miami-Dade Value Adjustment Board late last year that it is “severely under-performing.” In fact, the Herald notes that Trump “reported that he made $76 million from the Doral resort and golf club in 2018, down from $116 million in 2016.”

However, the president has been floating a plan to get the golf course back on its feet: Namely, by using it to host a G7 meeting that will feature heads of state hailing from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“The event itself will generate significant revenue for whatever venue hosts it, including catering fees, as well as room and equipment rentals,” the Herald reports.

In addition to all the money made from the event itself, a high-profile G7 meeting at Trump National Doral could put the golf course on the map and improve its international bookings from tourists, just as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Mar-a-Lago made it a destination for Chinese tourists.

Read the full report here.