‘Reporter’s hat off’: CNN’s April Ryan gets personal in scathing take down of Trump for attacking Baltimore
Sunday morning, CNN’s April Ryan –who is a native of Baltimore — raked Donald Trump over the coals for his racist attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings (R-MD) and Baltimore in very personal terms.
One morning after CNN’s “New Day” host Victor Blackwell, also born in Baltimore, delivered a passionate defense of the city during an emotional commentary, Ryan said “Reporters hat off,” and scorched the president for his comments.
Jumping off from Trump’s comments calling the city both rat and crime “infested,” Ryan began, “Victor, bear with me for a minute — to talk about infested, infested.?Mr. President, where’s your urban plan for Baltimore and cities like Baltimore? Don’t talk about it, be about it.”
“This is now the reporter’s hat off because this is ridiculous,” she added. “On top of that, it’s infested. You’re living in a [White] House infest infested with mice. You, Mr. President, are living with a house infested with mice, stink bugs and everything else. You talk about where you live, what’s running across your covers at night.”
“If you want to get into the history of the word infested, let’s talk about the word infested when it was used against our Jewish brothers and sisters during the Holocaust,” she continued. “There are awful references that this president is making. and it needs to stop. This president said last week or two weeks ago when this — all of this Squad issue came up — that he enjoys this. He’s enjoying it at other people’s peril and it’s not right. If he’s the moral leader and the leader of this nation, it’s not right.”
Watch below:
Activism
‘Your new prime minister is a liar’: UK’s Boris Johnson greeted by massive protest projected onto Buckingham Palace
Protesters unhappy by the selection of conservative Boris Johnson as Britain's new Prime Minister expressed their displeasure early Wednesday morning by projecting video on the front of Buckingham Palace calling him a "liar."
In video posted to Twitter, the palace can been seen in darkness before a picture of Johnson is displayed on the structure with the caption, "Your new prime minister is a liar."
Business Insider reports that the video protest is the work of anti-Brexit group Led By Donkeys.
Activism
Black man righteously scolds judge after white gun nut walks free: ‘Keep on with these racial disparities’
A Vermont man excoriated a judge this week after bail was not imposed on a white man who violated a court order by allegedly purchasing a handgun.
Max Misch was first charged in February with two misdemeanor counts of possessing high-capacity magazines, which are illegal in the state.
In a Monday hearing, Judge William Cohen ruled that Misch would not have to pay bail after he allegedly bought a handgun in violation of a court order. Misch's wife reported the gun purchase to police.
Activism
Rep. Rashida Tlaib defies Trump in NAACP speech: ‘I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president’
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) defiantly insisted on Monday that she would be in Congress until President Donald Trump is impeached.
At the 2019 annual NAACP convention, the announcer noted that Tlaib is a member of the four congresswomen known as The Squad who have recently been told by Trump to "go back" home.
Tlaib began her remarks by alluding to the president's attack.
"I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president," she shouted.
Watch the video below from the NAACP.