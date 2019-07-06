Republican Scott Walker brutally ridiculed for being unfamiliar with the food known as ‘pizza’
Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker was ridiculed online for being unfamiliar with the concept of pizza.
The Republican governor on Saturday posted a photo on Twitter of what he claimed was a “veggie pizza.”
The food critics on Twitter disagreed.
Here are some of the comments:
Veggie pizza on the lake! Mmmmmm! pic.twitter.com/iSiILxwibs
— Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 6, 2019
That not pizza, schmuck. That's a salad on a pita.🙄
— Say What? (@MartyTruthHurts) July 7, 2019
You need to be in prison for this.
— Justin (@JaguarLoveStick) July 6, 2019
If that's the pizza is this the lake pic.twitter.com/iSp5YRyfrn
— Darryl Ketchup (@pharmasean) July 7, 2019
This is as much a pizza as you were a governor
— Prof. Cocaine Mountain Dew (@DJGuerra81) July 7, 2019
Here's the thing-you are repulsive. When you tweet about something it becomes repulsive by association. Leave veg food alone. It sustains me.
— Kristie Jacob (@madisonkristiej) July 6, 2019
honestly how is literally everything you do so fucking terrible
— BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) July 7, 2019
This is wrong and you should feel wrong.
— Joe Hass (@hassgocubs) July 7, 2019
That's a cracker with stuff on it
— Deep State Wisco 🏴☠️ (@Wisco) July 7, 2019
And I hope you ran that nomenclature by the beef lobby before posting.
— Marco Malatesta (@MarcoMando90) July 6, 2019
Finally a blue collar pizza without all the coastal elitism
— 🧖🏼♂️ Deblasio Dude 🧖🏼♂️ (@NiceRatioKid) July 7, 2019
is your brain receding because you hit your head on a smaller cabinet inside the door of a bigger cabinet
— as a prosecutor, (@Mobute) July 7, 2019
You treat pizza as well as you treated unions.
— Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) July 7, 2019
You’re trolling
— Roll20sForThePeople (@darrenpriley) July 7, 2019
Your definition of "pizza" is a lot different than mine pic.twitter.com/Q9YEmD6VUP
— Ian (@IanCDRLabs) July 6, 2019
why do conservatives hate america
— clone (@clonedbefore) July 7, 2019
The fuck is wrong with you
— Steve McPherson (@steventurous) July 7, 2019
Cheeseburger on the beach!
Mmmmmm! pic.twitter.com/VolKvt2Cs6
— kevin (@KevINthe406) July 7, 2019
This is the dumbest thing to happen this week and that's saying something after Trump's 1776 airport speech. https://t.co/mcy5Ublj8Z
— Thomas C. Bowen (@thomascbowen) July 7, 2019
This is an affront to God https://t.co/Rl7eAIFjV0
— Summer Choate (@WordsandBeer) July 7, 2019
Scott Walker has done a lot of disgusting things in his political career but this may just be the most offensive one. https://t.co/ad0r0SpjQh
— Thierry Côté (@tcote) July 7, 2019
Shame this man. https://t.co/1mn4WCHFDo
— RickyFTW (@rickyftw) July 7, 2019
.@CIA stop this https://t.co/0YAtPI5Wt3
— Drew Savicki (@SenhorRaposa) July 7, 2019
jesus fucking christ https://t.co/RUjp3hhbHJ
— Come Drink With Tse ☂️ (@CarmanTse) July 7, 2019
A hate crime against Italians and the very concept of food https://t.co/ld5APDZj1f
— Matthew Callan (@scratchbomb) July 7, 2019
anyone who calls this pizza isn't worthy of holding any kind of job
— Fresh Wiggins (@TheBlackNerd) July 7, 2019
This is not Pizza and is an insult to all great purveyors of Pizza in Wisconsin https://t.co/B2nO3w1HpZ
— Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) July 7, 2019
Everyone hates white people for two reasons: racism, and shit like this https://t.co/68ZtIfwUtN
— Gina (@ginadivittorio) July 7, 2019
this motherfucker https://t.co/HBr6okL4jB
— Liza Sabater 🇵🇷👸🏾🌹 (@blogdiva) July 7, 2019
this is what American food looks like without immigrants https://t.co/5S1LmOmXyh
— Marie Myung-Ok 명옥 Lee (@MarieMyungOkLee) July 7, 2019