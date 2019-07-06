Republican Scott Walker brutally ridiculed for being unfamiliar with the food known as ‘pizza’

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker was ridiculed online for being unfamiliar with the concept of pizza.

The Republican governor on Saturday posted a photo on Twitter of what he claimed was a “veggie pizza.”

The food critics on Twitter disagreed.

Here are some of the comments:

Veggie pizza on the lake! Mmmmmm! pic.twitter.com/iSiILxwibs — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 6, 2019

That not pizza, schmuck. That's a salad on a pita.🙄 — Say What? (@MartyTruthHurts) July 7, 2019

You need to be in prison for this. — Justin (@JaguarLoveStick) July 6, 2019

If that's the pizza is this the lake pic.twitter.com/iSp5YRyfrn — Darryl Ketchup (@pharmasean) July 7, 2019

This is as much a pizza as you were a governor — Prof. Cocaine Mountain Dew (@DJGuerra81) July 7, 2019

Here's the thing-you are repulsive. When you tweet about something it becomes repulsive by association. Leave veg food alone. It sustains me. — Kristie Jacob (@madisonkristiej) July 6, 2019

honestly how is literally everything you do so fucking terrible — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) July 7, 2019

This is wrong and you should feel wrong. — Joe Hass (@hassgocubs) July 7, 2019

That's a cracker with stuff on it — Deep State Wisco 🏴‍☠️ (@Wisco) July 7, 2019

And I hope you ran that nomenclature by the beef lobby before posting. — Marco Malatesta (@MarcoMando90) July 6, 2019

Finally a blue collar pizza without all the coastal elitism — 🧖🏼‍♂️ Deblasio Dude 🧖🏼‍♂️ (@NiceRatioKid) July 7, 2019

is your brain receding because you hit your head on a smaller cabinet inside the door of a bigger cabinet — as a prosecutor, (@Mobute) July 7, 2019

You treat pizza as well as you treated unions. — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) July 7, 2019

You're trolling — Roll20sForThePeople (@darrenpriley) July 7, 2019

Your definition of "pizza" is a lot different than mine pic.twitter.com/Q9YEmD6VUP — Ian (@IanCDRLabs) July 6, 2019

why do conservatives hate america — clone (@clonedbefore) July 7, 2019

The fuck is wrong with you — Steve McPherson (@steventurous) July 7, 2019

This is the dumbest thing to happen this week and that's saying something after Trump's 1776 airport speech. https://t.co/mcy5Ublj8Z — Thomas C. Bowen (@thomascbowen) July 7, 2019

This is an affront to God https://t.co/Rl7eAIFjV0 — Summer Choate (@WordsandBeer) July 7, 2019

Scott Walker has done a lot of disgusting things in his political career but this may just be the most offensive one. https://t.co/ad0r0SpjQh — Thierry Côté (@tcote) July 7, 2019

jesus fucking christ https://t.co/RUjp3hhbHJ — Come Drink With Tse ☂️ (@CarmanTse) July 7, 2019

A hate crime against Italians and the very concept of food https://t.co/ld5APDZj1f — Matthew Callan (@scratchbomb) July 7, 2019

anyone who calls this pizza isn't worthy of holding any kind of job — Fresh Wiggins (@TheBlackNerd) July 7, 2019

This is not Pizza and is an insult to all great purveyors of Pizza in Wisconsin https://t.co/B2nO3w1HpZ — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) July 7, 2019

Everyone hates white people for two reasons: racism, and shit like this https://t.co/68ZtIfwUtN — Gina (@ginadivittorio) July 7, 2019