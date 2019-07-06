Quantcast
Connect with us

Republican Scott Walker brutally ridiculed for being unfamiliar with the food known as ‘pizza’

Published

1 hour ago

on

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker was ridiculed online for being unfamiliar with the concept of pizza.

The Republican governor on Saturday posted a photo on Twitter of what he claimed was a “veggie pizza.”

The food critics on Twitter disagreed.

Here are some of the comments:


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Public Corruption Unit is handling Trump pal Jeff Epstein’s prostitution case — there could be 2nd defendant: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 6, 2019

By

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on human trafficking charges on Saturday evening, news first reported by The Daily Beast.

"The case is being handled by the Public Corruption Unit of the Southern District of New York, with assistance from the district's human-trafficking officials and the FBI," The Beast reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican Scott Walker brutally ridiculed for being unfamiliar with the food known as ‘pizza’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 6, 2019

By

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker was ridiculed online for being unfamiliar with the concept of pizza.

The Republican governor on Saturday posted a photo on Twitter of what he claimed was a "veggie pizza."

The food critics on Twitter disagreed.

Here are some of the comments:

https://twitter.com/ScottWalker/status/1147621772365357056

That not pizza, schmuck. That’s a salad on a pita.🙄

— Say What? (@MartyTruthHurts) July 7, 2019

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump pal Jeffrey Epstein arrested for sex trafficking dozens of minors: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 6, 2019

By

A notorious friend of President Donald Trump has reportedly been arrested.

"Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for allegedly sex trafficking dozens of minors in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005, and will appear in court in New York on Monday, according to three law enforcement sources," The Daily Beast reported Saturday. "The arrest comes about 12 years after the 66-year-old financier essentially got a slap on the wrist for allegedly molesting dozens of underage girls in Florida."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image