Republican slams Trump for eroding ‘the very basis of what America is all about’
On Monday, President Donald Trump doubled down on comments that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) should leave America if they’re so unhappy with the status quo.
He posted a series of tweets making the same point over the weekend. In response, former Ohio Governor John Kasich tweeted his displeasure at the President’s behavior.
What @realDonaldTrump said about Democrat women in Congress is deplorable and beneath the dignity of the office. We all, including Republicans, need to speak out against these kinds of comments that do nothing more than divide us and create deep animosity – maybe even hatred.
— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 15, 2019
Kasich, a lifelong Republican, also appeared on CNN to slam the president’s racist language.
“What I’m saying is in that ethic at the foundation of our country is to love our neighbor as we expect our neighbor to love us,” he said.
“And this kind of division, go back to where you came from, this kind of rhetoric, this kind of anger, it just begins to erode the very basis of what America is all about,” Kasich continued. “And I don’t only think about my Republican colleagues who haven’t said much yet … we’ll see if they’re about to come out.”
Watch:
CNN
Damning CNN timeline shows how Trump ‘thinks white people matter more than nonwhite people’
CNN's Brianna Keilar on Monday delivered a damning verdict on President Donald Trump's racist attacks on Democratic lawmakers -- and she backed it up with a timeline of the president's bigoted words and actions.
During a segment about Trump’s weekend tweets, in which he told Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) to “go back” to their countries despite the fact that all four are American citizens, Keilar argued that the president's racism is part of a pattern of bigotry that's followed him throughout his life.
"This fits a pattern to the president who has long made it clear that he thinks white people matter more than nonwhite people, even if they're American," she said. "30 years ago he called for the death penalty for the Central Park Five, five minority youths who were falsely accused of rape. Trump [is] still refusing to believe their innocence 16 years after they were exonerated."
Breaking Banner
Trump and Pence’s racist weekend spectacle was no accident: It’s the re-election plan
If you doubted that the 2020 presidential campaign will be the ugliest you've ever experienced, the past few days should have disabused you of that. It's been a descent into grotesque racism and xenophobia on a level we haven't seen in our national politics for many decades. And it's not just a matter of Donald Trump acting out and having one of his regular tantrums. There's a rationale behind his behavior that's extremely disturbing.
As everyone is well aware by now — or should be — the refugee camps at the border are a national disgrace. If this was happening in another country (and if we had a different president) the United States would be leading the charge to condemn what was happening. The plight of families, particularly the kids, is an ongoing nightmare and Trump seems determined to exploit the pain and suffering of these vulnerable people to keep the country in a constant state of hysteria.
CNN
Trump’s immigration czar snarls at CNN’s Camerota after she busts him for lying about president’s tweets: ‘So what?’
In a highly contentious CNN interview, Ken Cuccinelli, Director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services, snapped at CNN's Alisyn Camerota after she called him out as a liar for denying knowledge of Donald Trump's grotesquely racist tweets on Sunday.
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" to discuss ICE raids, the Trump aide claimed he was too tied up over the weekend with immigration details to be aware of the tweets that have dominated the news for almost 24 hours.
With Cuccinelli professing, "Well, I didn't see that tweet actually. I spent the weekend reading litigation and regulatory materials related to asylum," the CNN host refused to let up asking him to condemn the president's remarks about non-white Democrats going back to where they came from.