Republican slams Trump for eroding ‘the very basis of what America is all about’

On Monday, President Donald Trump doubled down on comments that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) should leave America if they’re so unhappy with the status quo.

He posted a series of tweets making the same point over the weekend. In response, former Ohio Governor John Kasich tweeted his displeasure at the President’s behavior.

Kasich, a lifelong Republican, also appeared on CNN to slam the president’s racist language.

“What I’m saying is in that ethic at the foundation of our country is to love our neighbor as we expect our neighbor to love us,” he said.

“And this kind of division, go back to where you came from, this kind of rhetoric, this kind of anger, it just begins to erode the very basis of what America is all about,” Kasich continued. “And I don’t only think about my Republican colleagues who haven’t said much yet … we’ll see if they’re about to come out.”

Watch: