Rev. Al Sharpton reveals why black voters are sticking with Joe Biden — so far
The Rev. Al Sharpton explained why black voters are sticking with Joe Biden, even after his past record on race has been highlighted and dissected.
Recent polls show Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) failed to dent Biden’s support from black voters, despite calling out his record on busing during last month’s Democratic presidential debate, and Sharpton told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that President Barack Obama’s vice president still had a lot of credibility.
“Donald Trump won playing the race card, but he also played that he was going to undo everything that President Obama did,” Sharpton said. “Well, undoing Obama is undoing Obama-Biden, so a lot of African-Americans are saying, ‘This is my vote to say I am with Obama-Biden and the things that Donald Trump is trying to undo,’ and Biden gets a lot of support because of that.”
“He was the co-pilot of the years that Mr. Trump is now trying to displace,” he added, “so it’s going to take more than one or two bad nights at a debate for people to look at Joe Biden as separate from the last 10 years. They weren’t around 50 years ago for busing. It’s a big issue and an important issue, but they remember in real life their own experiences over the last 10 years that’s trying to be displaced by this president, and Joe Biden was part of that.”
Fights break out as Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen visits New York
Police in New York had to break up fights between supporters and opponents of Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday during a visit to the United States which infuriated Beijing.
Taiwanese media broadcast footage of the clashes outside the Grand Hyatt, where Tsai is staying during her two-day US trip.
Opponents of Tsai -- many waving Chinese flags -- chanted slogans and fought with supporters, while one man was seen being detained and handcuffed by police.
Tsai is spending two days in New York ahead of a visit to diplomatic allies in the Caribbean.
Normally the head of a state passing through American soil would not spark controversy but Taiwan has long found itself in a precarious and unusual diplomatic situation.
Voting rights expert responds to Trump’s citizenship announcement: Goal Is ‘to shift power to white GOP areas’
A voting rights expert is weighing in on what President Donald Trump just announced, and says Americans were right to be wary of the administration's goals in adding a citizenship question to the U.S. Census.
While Trump was forced to back down from adding the question to the Census – thanks to the U.S Supreme Court and other federal court rulings – he says he will direct every government department to hand over all data they have to determine how many people in the U.S. are citizens, non-citizens, and undocumented immigrants.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro says may appoint son as US ambassador
Jair Bolsonaro is considering appointing his son Eduardo as ambassador to Washington, the Brazilian leader has revealed, citing the 35-year-old's friendship with the children of US President Donald Trump.
Eduardo, currently a member of parliament, accompanied his father to a private meeting with Trump during a diplomatic visit to Washington in March.
"In my opinion, he can be the right person and could present the message perfectly in Washington," Brazil's right-wing leader told reporters in Brasilia on Thursday.
But the decision is up to Eduardo, he added, who would have to resign from Congress and secure approval by the Senate.