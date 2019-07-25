Quantcast
Connect with us

REVEALED: Jerry Falwell’s Liberty U is forcing students to become soldiers for Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a scathing exposé in the Washington Post, the former editor of the Liberty University’s school paper accused school President Jerry Falwell Jr. of leading the fundamentalist Christian school away from Jesus with a focus on supporting President Donald Trump instead.

According to Will E. Young, now an editorial assistant at Sojourners magazine, his time as editor in chief, when he was a senior, of the Champion, Liberty University’s student-run weekly, was filled with turmoil that also included forced apologies for not toeing the school line.

“I’d spent the previous three years watching the university administration, led by President Jerry Falwell Jr. (who took a very micromanaging interest), meddle in our coverage, revise controversial op-eds and protect its image by stripping damning facts from our stories,” Smith recalled. “Any administrator or professor who appeared in an article had editing authority over any part of the article; they added and deleted whatever they wanted. Falwell called our newsroom on multiple occasions to direct our coverage personally, as he had a year earlier when, weeks before the 2016 election, he read a draft of my column defending mainstream news outlets and ordered me to say whom I planned to vote for.”

According to Smith, it all came to a head as Trump became the GOP’s presidential nominee.

“By 2016, Liberty’s efforts to limit free expression were already well-established. (‘The big victory was finding a way to tame the faculty”’Falwell told the New York Times last year for a story about privileging Liberty’s financial growth over its academics,) he wrote. “But the school’s methods became even more aggressive after Falwell endorsed Donald Trump early that year, according to multiple current and former faculty members. ”

ADVERTISEMENT

Writing, “Liberty, founded on principles of fundamental Christianity, is now a place that has zero tolerance for new questions and ideas. Those who harbor them must remain silent, or leave,” Smith explained, “One cause for alarm came just before Trump’s inauguration, when then-Provost Ronald Hawkins ordered all campus faculty members to fill out an anonymous survey that asked respondents to rate how politically and socially liberal they were on a scale of 1 to 5.”

“According to a former professor who talked with others in her department, many initially refused to take the survey out of fear that if a department had too many left-leaning professors, the administration might target it for more oversight or even firings,” he continued.

He then explained, “After the Charlottesville rally in August 2017, members of Liberty’s Student Government Association drafted a statement expressing solidarity with Heather Heyer, the protester murdered by a neo-Nazi, and all people demonstrating against white nationalism. Then-SGA President Caleb Johnson refused to release the statement and send it to university administrators for fear of what Falwell might think.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith also revealed that Jonathan Martin, a never-Trump pastor who had been invited to share a prayer at a campus event was forced to leave after Falwell sicced the campus police on him.

“Falwell took it as an unauthorized protest, and the LUPD sent three armed officers to remove Martin from campus, telling him he’d be arrested if he returned,” Smith wrote, stating that was not an isolated incident.

“I graduated in 2018. Since then, I’ve tried to put Liberty — and the stress and self-doubt that officials there saddled me with — behind me,” he confessed. “But I still fume when Falwell spews dumbfounding conspiracies online or retweets a bigoted rant from Trump, and I still become uneasy when I see my diploma, which is sitting in a cluttered drawer at my parents’ house.”

ADVERTISEMENT

I still sometimes self-censor my thoughts and writing. How can a college education stifle your freedom of thought? When people ask me if I regret going to Liberty, as many do, I usually pause. I don’t know,” he concluded.

You can read much more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Russia likely targeted elections systems in all 50 states: Senate Intelligence Committee

Published

44 mins ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

The Senate Intelligence Committee has released its first major report about Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, and they show that Russia's efforts to compromise the United States' election infrastructure may have extended to all 50 states.

As flagged on Twitter by Los Angeles Times reporter Chris Megerian, the Senate Intelligence Committee writes that the Department of Homeland Security found no discernible pattern to the way that Russian intelligence operations targeted elections systems, which the committee says lends "credence to DHS's later assessment that all 50 states probably were scanned."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Even though ‘he’s racist as f*ck’: Black MAGA supporters explain why they still back Trump

Published

48 mins ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

CNN did a panel of Pennsylvania voters that included one young Black man who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 and said that he intended to do so again in 2020 because "business is good." But when it came to the topic of Trump's racist "go back" attacks on congresswomen of color, the young man said it made him feel like he didn't belong in the movement anymore.

He said that most of his like-minded conservative friends have abandoned Trump due to the racism and are now supporting Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) or former Vice President Joe Biden.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘The next Obama’: Why GOP operatives think Trump should be terrified of Kamala Harris

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

With the second round of the Democratic debates coming next week, the horse race analysis is reaching peak levels. Should Democrats pick Joe Biden in the hopes of peeling off working class white voters? Is it time to go with a woman or a person of color?

Writing in Vanity Fair, journalist David M. Drucker writes that Trump's biggest fear should be Sen. Kamala Harris, a view affirmed by her tough and effective attacks on Biden at the last debate.

Drucker says that Harris would be a tough opponent because she might drive up the black vote. Additionally, she might appeal to suburban female voters turned off by Trump's style.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image