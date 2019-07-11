Fight breaks out with right-wing conspiracy theorists ‘getting in the faces of media’ after Trump presser
Things got heated in the White House Rose Garden when right-wing conspiracy theorists faced off against actual journalists.
PBS NewsHour reporter Courtney Norris was one of the members of the press poll reporting on President Donald Trump’s recent decision to cave in on the census. But things got heated after the president left.
Prior to the press conference, however, Trump spoke to a crowd of right-wing conspiracy theorists welcomed to the White House to talk about his 2020 campaign. Trump told the group that if they wanted to join him in the Rose Garden that they would be welcomed.
After finishing his press conference, Trump exited with Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, but the right-wing social media influencers reportedly got “in the faces of the media” as they were trying to exit.
Norris noted that it was still a “scene” and that one video she captured showed former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka and Joy Villa yelling.
You can watch in the video below:
BREAKING: The President has left and guests of the social media summit have started getting in faces of the media as we try to exit. Still a scene. (This is one video of Gorka, Joy Villa and others are still yelling.) pic.twitter.com/AMNSHYDrTM
— Courtney Norris (@courtneyknorris) July 11, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
This is the scene in the Rose Garden at the White House after the President’s citizenship question announcement. Guests of social media summit taking shots at press following Trump’s press conference. pic.twitter.com/bUEhfzpyoi
— Courtney Norris (@courtneyknorris) July 11, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
POTUS leaves without taking questions. “Talk to us! The real news!” Then this mess unfolded with Sebastian Gorka yelling at a journalist. Supporter say Gorka could “kick your punk ass.” This is happening in the Rose Garden. pic.twitter.com/FmE4KYT9eO
— Katie Rogers (@katierogers) July 11, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Sebastian Gorka, host of SALEM Radio’s AMERICA First, center, gets into a yelling match with White House reporter Brian Karem of Playboy, in Rose Garden of the White House after @realDonaldTrump made remarks on the Census. @SebGorka @BrianKarem pic.twitter.com/O4JO79SWO0
— Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) July 11, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Wanted to get the part where a guest at a White House function begins walking toward the press and James O’Keefe is filming and Joy Villa is showing off her FREEDOM gown. pic.twitter.com/ZPIXRRVo6K
— Katie Rogers (@katierogers) July 11, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
That was a wild one 🔥White House Repoeter @BrianKarem said the crowd in attendance for the President’s announcement was “prone to demonic possession.” @SebGorka was having none of it – wow.
Pay Per View pic.twitter.com/tMpzF5bJFcADVERTISEMENT
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2019
GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING – Former White House aide Sebastian Gorka gets in tiff with media, accusing journalist of 'threatening' him in the Rose Garden, after Trump drops census citizenship question at a news conference pic.twitter.com/91zNJD8gkjADVERTISEMENT
— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 11, 2019
