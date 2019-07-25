Quantcast
Connect with us

Russia state TV ridiculed Mueller hearings that turned into a circus: ‘We’re officially laughing’

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a report from the Daily Beast’s Russian media expert, anchors on Russian state media reacted with glee after watching the House committee hearings featuring ex-special counsel Robert Mueller.

Julia Davis reports that reporters at Kremlin-backed outlets were amused that two hearings were disrupted by Republican lawmakers spouting conspiracy theories that kept Democrats from painting a portrait of Russian collusion with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

“In an unusual twist, Russian state television evaluated the content of the hearings more honestly than Republicans and their pet networks in the United States, albeit with maximum snark,” Davis reported.

“Robert Mueller testified that his report did not exonerate President Donald Trump of possible crimes and acknowledged the possibility that Trump might be prosecuted in the future. Additionally, Mueller reaffirmed the charges against Russia for its election interference,” stated the anchor of Russia’s leading TV channel, Rossiya-24, with Olga Skabeeva, host of Russian state TV program Vesti jumping in to laugh and add, “They’ve been questioning Mueller for four hours—four hours. We didn’t find out anything new.”

Equally enjoyable to the Russian media personalities, Davis reports, is a CNN poll that shows zero percent of those polled brought up Russian election interference as a top-tier issue in the 2020 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to CNN’s Harry Enten claiming, “Look at the Russia investigation. Zero percent said it was the most important issue to their vote in 2020. Exactly zero, zero, zero, zero respondents said Russia talking about the Russia investigation at all—at all!” Davis reports Skabeeva was “tickled pink.”

“Zero people blamed Russia for election interference—zero times! We’re officially laughing at their allegations of election interference,” Skabeeva claimed, adding, “We didn’t interfere in anything and even Mueller said so” — which is a lie.

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Voters hate Mitch McConnell way more than Trump — handing Democrats a new weapon in the 2020 election

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

According to a Fox News poll on the favorability ratings of high profile U.S. lawmakers, President Donald Trump still sits below 50 percent approval but his poor showing with voters would be greeted with open arms by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who trailed everyone badly in the poll.

According to Steve Benen at MSNBC, big names in the polls showed Donald Trump at 45 percent favorable, 51 percent unfavorable, while House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca) is also deeply in the hole, at 39 percent favorable and 50 percent unfavorable.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Reporter behind Epstein exposé reveals harassment by Alan Dershowitz — and now ‘weird’ computer attacks

Published

58 mins ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

In an interview with InStyle, Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown confessed that since her series of reports on Jeffrey Epstein broke -- that led to the multi-millionaire being arrested in New York on child trafficking charge -- she has been the recipient of "weird" computer and phone activity that she finds unsettling.

She also revealed that Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz has tried to discredit her reporting with her peers.

Asked by InStyle's Sarah Cristobal about pursuing Epstein, (" Jeffrey Epstein has quite the reputation for intimidation. Julie, did you ever experience that?") Davis said that so far nothing has happened that she is overly concerned about.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Anti-LGBTQ Tennessee Republican resigns after he’s busted for trolling for young men on Grindr

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

Tennessee state Rep. Bill Sanderson was "openly soliciting sex" and sending "sexually explicit messages and pictures to men almost 40 years his junior," according to a state political blog.

"The Dog and Pony Show," a local political site by Cari Wade Gervin, claimed to have caught the Republican on the gay dating and hookup app Grindr, LGBTQ Nation found.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image