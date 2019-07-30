Quantcast
Connect with us

Russian link between Trump and Brexit feared by FBI’s McCabe and UK spy chief: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The former FBI deputy director and his counterpart at the U.K.’s MI5 intelligence agency privately shared concerns about the possible connections between the Brexit vote and Russia’s efforts to promote Donald Trump’s campaign.

Andrew McCabe, then the second-ranking FBI official, and Jeremy Fleming, the second-ranking British intelligence agency official at the time, exchanged text messages revealing their mutual surprise at the result of the EU referendum that U.S. officials saw as a “wake-up call,” reported The Guardian.

A person familiar with the matter told the newspaper that American officials were wary of Russian interference in western elections, but some within the FBI saw the Brexit vote as confirmation that those efforts had been successful.

McCabe and Fleming frequently exchanged text messages starting in June 2016, shortly before the FBI opened its investigation into Trump campaign ties to Russia, but the conversations were cryptic and did not contain specific or sensitive materials, according to The Guardian.

Fleming pointed out in August 2016 that members of the FBI and MI5 had met to discuss “our strange situation,” according to the newspaper’s source.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FBI opened a covert counterintelligence investigation — code name “Crossfire Hurricane” — on July 31, 2016, to determine whether the Trump campaign had coordinated its efforts with Russia.

That investigation was eventually taken over by Robert Mueller, who found “multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election” by Russia, but did not find sufficient evidence to charge Trump campaign associates with conspiracy.

However, the former special counsel found multiple instances where Trump, as president, attempted to obstruct the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. and U.K. frequently share intelligence, but McCabe and Fleming appear to seek a more direct line of communication between the two allies about Russian efforts to interfere with their domestic politics.

Fleming appears to make a reference to Peter Strzok, a senior FBI official who traveled to London in August 2016 to meet Australian diplomat Alexander Downer, who reported that Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos had told him Russia had campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton.

The U.K. is investigating whether Russia or other foreign actors had made illegal contributions to the Brexit vote in June 2016, and its Electoral Commission found reasonable grounds to suspect possible criminal wrongdoing involving insurance executive and political donor Arron Banks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banks has insisted there was “no Russian money, no interference” behind the $9.7 million he gave to the unofficial Brexit campaign.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Democrats shouldn’t be ashamed of supporting healthcare for immigrants

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

Both political parties have been making much ado in the weeks since the Democratic debates about candidates holding up their hands affirmatively to say that migrants entering the country even illegally should be able to get health treatment.

Donald Trump and Republican followers more generally have been vocal in ridiculing this thought, labeling these ideas as favoring “open borders” and running counter to all that is American traditions. To Trump, the idea of Democrats showing some sense of empathy is weakness of backbone and blindness to the major immigration disaster facing the United States from illegal crossings of the border.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Sorry, Republicans — Bernie Sanders did not attack Baltimore the way Trump did

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

Donald Trump has never visited Baltimore as president, despite living less than an hour away from that historic city. That did not stop him from launching a multi-day attack on Charm City by way of its most prominent congressional representative, Democrat Elijah Cummings. The president was apparently inspired by a Fox News segment attacking the House Oversight Committee chairman for his criticism of the Trump administration’s treatment of migrants in U.S. detention facilities — and in particular Cummings' attack on acting Homeland Security chief Kevin McAleenan in a hearing that yielded a viral video.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Still believe Trump’s racism won’t get him re-elected? That’s what you thought the last time too

Published

45 mins ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

In a series of tweets last weekend Donald Trump ramped up his racist attacks on black and brown people, demanding why "so much money" was sent to the Maryland district of Rep. Elijah Cummings, the black Democrat who chairs the House Oversight Committee. He claimed Cummings' district was "the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States."

 No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!

....As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District [sic] is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image