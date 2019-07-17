Seth Meyers hilariously jabs ‘most oily’ Trump child Don Jr.
Late-night host Seth Meyers took an epic jab at Donald Trump Jr. during his Wednesday night show.
Meyers showed the clip of Trump appointee Ken Cuccinelli going down in flames in a CNN interview where he tried to pretend he hadn’t heard the president’s racist tweets. The host not only read the tweets for Cuccinelli, but she also caught him being asked about the tweets the day before on another show.
“Seriously, the only way you can support Trump at this point is if you have the part of your brain that’s responsible for memory replaced with the brain of a goldfish,” Meyers quipped. He then went into a hilarious exchange with that person.
“I hadn’t seen the tweet.”
“I just showed you the tweet.”
“What tweet?”
“The president’s tweet.”
“Sorry, one sec, I gotta eat these food flakes.”
But what made Meyers laugh the most was the fact that Cuccinelli was once so disgusted by Donald Trump, that at the GOP convention in 2016 he shouted his displeasure into a microphone on the floor and threw his credentials down. Don Jr. then did an interview where he said that Cuccinelli looked like an idiot.
“You’re talking about Ken Cuccinelli. Are you saying he is an idiot?” asked an MSNBC reporter.
“I’m saying they look like idiots when they do that,” Don Jr. replied.
“Imagine — imagine how pathetic you have to be to take a job in the Trump administration after Donald Trump Jr. called you an idiot,” Meyers laughed. “Donald Trump Jr.! This is a guy who doesn’t even know how to stand like a normal human being. I mean, look at him. He looks like he’s always waiting for someone to pin a medal on his chest. ‘My father says I’m getting an award for most oily!'”
Watch Meyers segment below:
CNN
Trump and the GOP stand for ‘blaming others if you’re not happy where you are’: Democratic congressman
Unapologetic about his racist attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color, President Donald Trump stood smugly by at his Wednesday rally in Greenville, South Carolina as his supporters attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) with chants of "Send her back! Send her back!"
In conversation with CNN's Chris Cuomo, Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) denounced it as just standard operating procedure for this president and the party that elected him.
"I want to talk health care, but ... [Trump] ain't going to campaign on health care," said Cuomo. "He's going to campaign that there's something wrong with the way you look and people like you are a little bit of a danger. And we're a little bit better off when you guys stay where you were before you were here. That's his campaign. He is confident. How do you counter?"
Maddow shows lewd retro video of Trump bragging about planting open-mouth kiss on TV host — and then it gets worse
A new lewd video has been released that shows President Donald Trump admitting to grabbing Faith Daniels, who was married at the time, and planting an open-mouth kiss on her while her husband wasn't looking. Daniels then said it would cost Trump and he would have to do her show.
"Her husband is a handsome devil, but he had his back turned at the time, so we had a good time," Trump told the audience.
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow noted that this is the thing women consistently accuse Trump of doing and Trump bragged about doing on the "Access Hollywood" video.
"You are seen in a company of lots of beautiful women," Daniels said.
MSNBC’s Maddow: Trump is freaking out because of what is about to unspool tomorrow morning
President Donald Trump is likely trying to use his recent racist attacks on four Congresswomen of color as a means of distracting from two other significant scandals he's facing this week, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow said. Both of the scandals will likely "unspool" Thursday morning in the same New York courthouse.
First, beginning at 10:30 a.m. EST, a judge who has been presiding over the campaign finance case in which Michael Cohen was involved, intends to release information involving who else was named in the case. That investigation is pending, and the judge is releasing the sealed documents that were related to the case.