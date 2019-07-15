Trump’s immigration czar snarls at CNN’s Camerota after she busts him for lying about president’s tweets: ‘So what?’
In a highly contentious CNN interview, Ken Cuccinelli, Director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services, snapped at CNN’s Alisyn Camerota after she called him out as a liar for denying knowledge of Donald Trump’s grotesquely racist tweets on Sunday.
Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” to discuss ICE raids, the Trump aide claimed he was too tied up over the weekend with immigration details to be aware of the tweets that have dominated the news for almost 24 hours.
With Cuccinelli professing, “Well, I didn’t see that tweet actually. I spent the weekend reading litigation and regulatory materials related to asylum,” the CNN host refused to let up asking him to condemn the president’s remarks about non-white Democrats going back to where they came from.
“Now that I’m reading it to you is just the concept of the president of the United States telling duly-elected Congresswomen of color to go back to where they came from, the countries they came from,” the CNN host pressed. “These are U.S. citizens, so you don’t find that racist?”
“No,” he immediately replied to which she shot back, “So how do you see it?”
“I don’t, you’re going to have to ask the president about that,” he parried.
“The problem is that you represent his immigration policy. You are the acting director of the U.S. –” Camerota began, only to have him cut her off and with smug “So let’s talk about immigration policy.”
With Cuccinelli insisting that he didn’t spend time on Twitter over the weekend because he was too busy, he then complained that the host was not letting Trump’s tweets “go” so he could talk about what he wanted to talk about.
“You are the representative of immigration,” she charged.
‘Yes, I’m not the representative of Twitter,” he smirked.
That was when the CNN host busted him for lying.
“Did my colleague, Jake Tapper read you that tweet yesterday?” she asked.
“Yes, he did,” the immigration czar admitted.
“So you have heard this tweet before and you have had 24 hours to process it,” she pressed.
“So what? So what?” he snapped. “I told you I haven’t been on Twitter in 24 hours. I’m not in there doing the Twitter war.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Trump and Pence’s racist weekend spectacle was no accident: It’s the re-election plan
If you doubted that the 2020 presidential campaign will be the ugliest you've ever experienced, the past few days should have disabused you of that. It's been a descent into grotesque racism and xenophobia on a level we haven't seen in our national politics for many decades. And it's not just a matter of Donald Trump acting out and having one of his regular tantrums. There's a rationale behind his behavior that's extremely disturbing.
As everyone is well aware by now — or should be — the refugee camps at the border are a national disgrace. If this was happening in another country (and if we had a different president) the United States would be leading the charge to condemn what was happening. The plight of families, particularly the kids, is an ongoing nightmare and Trump seems determined to exploit the pain and suffering of these vulnerable people to keep the country in a constant state of hysteria.
CNN
Trump’s immigration czar snarls at CNN’s Camerota after she busts him for lying about president’s tweets: ‘So what?’
In a highly contentious CNN interview, Ken Cuccinelli, Director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services, snapped at CNN's Alisyn Camerota after she called him out as a liar for denying knowledge of Donald Trump's grotesquely racist tweets on Sunday.
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" to discuss ICE raids, the Trump aide claimed he was too tied up over the weekend with immigration details to be aware of the tweets that have dominated the news for almost 24 hours.
With Cuccinelli professing, "Well, I didn't see that tweet actually. I spent the weekend reading litigation and regulatory materials related to asylum," the CNN host refused to let up asking him to condemn the president's remarks about non-white Democrats going back to where they came from.
CNN
Ex-GOP lawmaker freaks out on CNN after she’s called out for being too afraid to criticize Trump for racism
On Monday's edition of CNN's "New Day," former Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) and CNN contributor Frank Bruni clashed over whether to call President Donald Trump's demand that four progressive congresswomen of color "go back" to other countries racist.
Love, who was one of only two black Republicans in Congress at the time she lost re-election in 2018, visibly squirmed over the president's words, but danced around using the term — and lashed out at the idea that she should be expected to criticize the president.
"First of all, I think the reason why you’re not seeing Republicans come out is because it’s a very icky subject to get into," said Love. "They don’t like it. They don’t want to be part of it. They would rather it just kind of go away. Frankly to me, and I think a lot of people, it’s incredibly frustrating to see these types of tweets come out because it pulls away from any positive agenda that has to happen ... it’s going to be difficult for the president to continue to talk to independents, when he continues to make people feel like they aren’t part of the American vision he’s putting out there."