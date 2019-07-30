‘Monkeys wearing shoes’: Shocking new tape reveals racist exchange between Nixon and Reagan

A new audio recording was unearthed revealing a racist conversation between former President Richard Nixon and then California Gov. Ronald Reagan.

According to The Atlantic, the conversation came just after the United Nations voted to recognize the People’s Republic of China. Nixon vented to Reagan about the countries that voted against the United States.

“Last night, I tell you, to watch that thing on television as I did,” Reagan said.

“Yeah,” Nixon interjected.

“To see those, those monkeys from those African countries, damn them, they’re still uncomfortable wearing shoes!” Reagan said while Nixon laughed.

The recording was part of Nixon’s taping system, which was taken over by the Nixon Presidential Library. Some tapes have been delayed for release. Only recently (2017 and 2018) the National Archives began to review the tapes. Two weeks ago this tape was released.

Presidential racism has seen a resurgence in the past month as President Donald Trump has gone on racist tirades about congresswomen of color and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) who represents the people of West Baltimore. Trump lashed out at the residents of Baltimore, saying that they weren’t even human for wanting to live there.

Read the full report and listen to the recording at The Atlantic.