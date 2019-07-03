Teacher at Christian school who shamed girls for lack of modesty gets arrested for sexually assaulting her students

An Illinois Baptist school teacher has been accused of sexual assault and an array of other sex misconduct charges, after a police investigation revealed that she had sent sexually explicit pictures to students and asked for images in return, reports ABC Chicago.

49-year-old Shannon Griffin was arrested Monday. According to police, the inappropriate conduct started in 2013.

Griffin’s husband is a pastor at Jordan Baptist School. She herself preached sexual modesty to female students, taking it upon herself to enforce a school dress code.

At least one student noted her hypocrisy.

“It was really kind of what disturbed me, because I was like ‘Ew, I hung out with you,’ we did all this, hung out, talking to each other,” said Yhaneera Aparicio-Armas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She would write me up and other girls and, like, how ironic that you’re telling us how to dress, us how to be modest, and be Christian women, and you turn around doing the exact opposite,” Aparicio-Aramas told ABC.

The deputy in charge of the investigation voiced his disappointment.

“When you’re a teacher you’re looked up, and what has taken place here is devastating to me as a parent,” said First Deputy Chief Marlon Parks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I drop my kids off at school I expect a certain type of result, and this is not the result that these parents or these family members ever could think of.”