Ted Cruz compares himself to Rosa Parks in insane lawsuit

Published

15 mins ago

on

Claims Law Blocking How Much He Can Be Reimbursed From Donor Funds Is Violating His First Amendment Rights

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is comparing himself to the woman known as “the first lady of civil rights,” and “the mother of the freedom movement,” Rosa Parks. Parks famously refused to follow the law, engaging in civil disobedience by refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger.

The far right wing Senator from Texas is suing the Federal Election Commission (FEC), claiming a bipartisan law controlling how candidates are allowed to reimburse themselves from donor funds threatens his First Amendment right to speech.

He claims in a court filing it is like telling “Rosa Parks [to sit] in the back of the bus.”

Cruz, as Buzzfeed reported in April, “is suing to get rid of limits on how much he can reimburse himself for his campaign against Beto O’Rourke.” Cruz loaned his own campaign $260,000, but legally can only repay himself $250,000. He wants the remaining $10,000.

In his legal filing Cruz literally complains that the law that blocks him from being able to further enrich himself via donor funds “contradicts basic standing principles in landmark civil rights cases.”

In other words, Cruz – who has said LGBT people fighting for equality are on a “jihad” against Christians – says the law is injuring him because he thinks he has a constitutionally-protected right to donor funds.

