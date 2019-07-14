Ted Lieu rips Trump over ‘go back’ slur: ‘I will still be in Congress after your racist a** leaves’

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) lashed out at President Donald Trump over a Sunday morning tweet in which he suggested that non-white Democrats should “go back” to their countries of origin.

After Trump’s racist tweet, Lieu shot back an angry tweet of his own.

“Hey @realDonaldTrump: What makes America exceptional is we are a nation of immigrants,” Lieu wrote. “As an immigrant who served on active duty, I am appalled you are telling us to ‘go back.'”

“I’m not going back,” he insisted. “America is our home. And I will still be in Congress after your racist ass leaves.”

