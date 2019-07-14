Trump tweets ugly nativist attack on foreign-born Democratic lawmakers telling them to go back where they came from

In a series of tweets no doubt aimed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MI) Donald Trump said she should go back to the country where she was born and fix the corruption there instead of criticizing his immigration policies.

According to the president, “So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. ”

He added, “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how t is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

You can see the tweets below:

