Trump tweets ugly nativist attack on foreign-born Democratic lawmakers telling them to go back where they came from

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a series of tweets no doubt aimed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MI) Donald Trump said she should go back to the country where she was born and fix the corruption there instead of criticizing his immigration policies.

According to the president, “So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run.

He added, “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how t is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

You can see the tweets below:


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Internet scorches Trump over his ‘breathtakingly racist’ tweets attacking foreign-born Democratic lawmakers

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 14, 2019

By

Commenters on Twitter were quick to condemn President Donald Trump on Sunday morning after he encouraged unnamed foreign-born "Progressive" Democratic lawmakers to go back to their "corrupt" places of birth and fix the problems there instead of criticizinbg the job he is doing.

Trump's comments come the day after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MI) -- who was born in Somalia -- criticized the president's immigration policies.

As one commenter offered, Trump's tweets were "pure racism."

Jeffrey Epstein is Exhibit A for capitalism’s moral bankruptcy

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 14, 2019

By

I was sitting just a few yards away from Jeffrey Epstein as he sat with his defense counsel in Federal Court on July 8. His demeanor was more like an American Express Black Card member frustrated by a flight cancelation than a man facing sex trafficking charges that could put him away for 15 years.

This article first appeared in Salon.

His visage communicated condescending disregard: Clearly these earthlings who were impeding his jet-set trajectory just had no idea who they were dealing with and once he managed to overcome their very limited intelligence he would surely be on his first-class way.

