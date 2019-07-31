Quantcast
Connect with us

Tennessee man busted for vandalizing pro-LGBTQ church vandalizes it again after being released

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, Queerty reported on the saga of Charles Yarbrough, a Nashville man charged with hate crimes for two separate vandalism incidents against a Milford, Connecticut church supportive of gay rights.

Yarbrough, 30, was first arrested on June 27 after he broke into the Mary Taylor Methodist Church, which displays a rainbow banner saying “To be clear if you are queer LGBTQIA+ you are affirmed here!” and gouged two chairs on the altar and an antique wooden banister. He told police he was angry that the church’s pastor and congregants “were supporting and pushing the LGBT agenda” and was charged with a hate crime, burglary, and criminal mischief.

But almost immediately after being released, Yarbrough went right back to the church, broke into the building that houses the church’s classrooms and offices, and used a box cutter to deface the pastor’s office — at which point police arrested him again and he was charged with another hate crime.

“What can I say but pray for this guy,” said Rev. Kristina Hansen. She added, “We are not dissuaded in any way, shape or form. We’re going to love our neighbor and we’re not going to stop because of one person’s response.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

#MoscowMitchMcTreason trends after McConnell decries ‘McCarthyism’ — and the senator hates it

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

“Moscow Mitch” is a name that MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough has repeatedly used to attack Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for opposing a series of election security bills, and he has clearly gotten under the skin of the Kentucky Republican — who described denounced the name as “modern-day McCarthyism.” And the day after that, the hashtag ##MoscowMitchMcTreason was trending online.

Scarborough and Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank have been describing McConnell as “Moscow Mitch” as a way of saying that when McConnell opposes bills designed to promote election security, he is encouraging the Russian government to interfere in U.S. elections.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump could use the G7 meeting to shamelessly rescue another flagging Trump golf course: report

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

A Florida golf course owned by President Donald Trump has fallen on hard times ever since his election in 2016 -- but a new report from the Miami Herald shows how he could shamelessly use a major international event to pull it out of a rut.

As the report documents, the Trump National Doral resort has seen a drop in business since Trump's election, and a consultant hired by the Trump Organization admitted to the Miami-Dade Value Adjustment Board late last year that it is "severely under-performing." In fact, the Herald notes that Trump "reported that he made $76 million from the Doral resort and golf club in 2018, down from $116 million in 2016."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Is John Ratcliffe another Trump distraction or a terrifying sign of an authoritarian purge? Yes

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

By this time no one should be surprised when Donald Trump hires a partisan hack to do a previously independent job in a vital government agency. After all, that's been his habit from the beginning. To the extent there were ever any nonpartisan Cabinet members or top advisers, it has been because he simply didn't know what the job entailed.

Trump fired both former FBI Director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions for being insufficiently loyal. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis were effectively forced out for failing to properly toe his line. Since Trump really doesn't have an agenda beyond harassing immigrants and economic intimidation, the only real criteria at this point in his presidency is whether or not officials will do whatever it takes to protect him personally from myriad legal scandals and possible electoral defeat. Basically, the only job of the Trump administration for the next 15 months is to perpetrate a full-time cover-up.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image