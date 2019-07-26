‘That is incorrect’: Fox News host explains polling to Trump after he rages about survey showing him getting crushed in 2020
Fox News host Julie Banderas on Friday responded to President Donald Trump after he complained about a poll conducted by the network.
The Fox News poll showed that Trump could be defeated by both Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
“[email protected] is at it again. So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before – Proud Warriors! Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe. Even considering…..” Trump tweeted.
“That is incorrect. FOX News Opinion Polls are the public’s opinion not of @foxnews Interviews are conducted among a random national sample of 1,004 registered voters. 217 Landline and 787 cellphone numbers were randomly selected for inclusion in the survey,” Banderas tweeted in response.
That is incorrect. FOX News Opinion Polls are the public’s opinion not of @foxnews Interviews are conducted among a random national sample of 1,004 registered voters. 217 Landline and 787 cellphone numbers were randomly selected for inclusion in the survey. https://t.co/ndjLJqIPfN
— Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) July 26, 2019
2020 Election
‘That is incorrect’: Fox News host explains polling to Trump after he rages about survey showing him getting crushed in 2020
Fox News host Julie Banderas on Friday responded to President Donald Trump after he complained about a poll conducted by the network.
The Fox News poll showed that Trump could be defeated by both Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
"[email protected] is at it again. So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before - Proud Warriors! Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe. Even considering....." Trump tweeted.
2020 Election
Jen O’Malley Dillon is a star Democratic operative. Can she save Beto O’Rourke’s candidacy?
O'Malley Dillon is building a conventional campaign around an unconventional candidate, and some Democrats say she's O'Rourke's best hope.
It was the worst night yet of a dreadful season for Beto O'Rourke.
An hour before, the former Texas congressman from El Paso cratered mightily in front of 15 million television viewers in his first presidential debate. The nosedive came at the hand of his fellow Texan, Julián Castro, who laced into him with an accusation of not having done his homework on policy.
2020 Election
Tulsi Gabbard sues Google for ‘threat to free speech, fair elections and democracy’
Arguing Google's singular dominance over internet searches presents a danger to democracy, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard filed a lawsuit Thursday in California against the tech giant over its alleged censorship of her campaign.
Gabbard says that for about six hours after the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, Google suspended her campaign's ad account without warning, making it impossible for the campaign to advertise during a spike in internet searches related to the Hawaii Democrat.