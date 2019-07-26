‘That is incorrect’: Fox News host explains polling to Trump after he rages about survey showing him getting crushed in 2020

Fox News host Julie Banderas on Friday responded to President Donald Trump after he complained about a poll conducted by the network.

The Fox News poll showed that Trump could be defeated by both Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

“[email protected] is at it again. So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before – Proud Warriors! Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe. Even considering…..” Trump tweeted.

“That is incorrect. FOX News Opinion Polls are the public’s opinion not of @foxnews Interviews are conducted among a random national sample of 1,004 registered voters. 217 Landline and 787 cellphone numbers were randomly selected for inclusion in the survey,” Banderas tweeted in response.

That is incorrect. FOX News Opinion Polls are the public’s opinion not of @foxnews Interviews are conducted among a random national sample of 1,004 registered voters. 217 Landline and 787 cellphone numbers were randomly selected for inclusion in the survey. https://t.co/ndjLJqIPfN — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) July 26, 2019