‘That looks like a Klan rally to me’: MSNBC analyst says of Trump rally

An MSNBC analyst said on Thursday that President Donald Trump’s North Carolina rally reminded her of a rally with the Ku Klux Klan, but in 2019.

During a discussion about the president’s lie that he tried to stop his supporters chanting “send her back,” Zerlina Maxwell said it reminded her of the things seen during the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 60s.

“When I see that rally, that looks like a Klan rally to me,” she said. “That looks like a Klan rally in 2019.”

She noted that she hopes Americans take a stand before someone gets hurt. The four Congresswomen of color that the president told to “go back” to their countries have been getting death threats

Watch the video below: