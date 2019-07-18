‘That looks like a Klan rally to me’: MSNBC analyst says of Trump rally
An MSNBC analyst said on Thursday that President Donald Trump’s North Carolina rally reminded her of a rally with the Ku Klux Klan, but in 2019.
During a discussion about the president’s lie that he tried to stop his supporters chanting “send her back,” Zerlina Maxwell said it reminded her of the things seen during the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 60s.
“When I see that rally, that looks like a Klan rally to me,” she said. “That looks like a Klan rally in 2019.”
She noted that she hopes Americans take a stand before someone gets hurt. The four Congresswomen of color that the president told to “go back” to their countries have been getting death threats
Watch the video below:
Send confidential news tips to [email protected].
After House passes $15 minimum wage bill, Bernie Sanders demands McConnell let Senate vote
"If Senator McConnell wants to vote against that bill and explain to the people of Kentucky why he believes a $7.25 minimum wage is acceptable to him that is his prerogative," said the 2020 presidential candidate
After the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed a "historic" piece of legislation Thursday that would raise the federal minimum wage from its current $7.25 up to $15, Sen. Bernie Sanders immediately called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow that chamber to vote on the companion bill.
CNN
Former House Speaker John Boehner thinks his Republican Party has ‘changed’
In a Thursday panel discussion on CNN, former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) lamented that it seems his political party has changed a lot since he left office just four years ago.
When asked about Trump's racist tweets that attacked four Congresswomen of color, he said there isn't room for this in America.
"People can describe them any way they want, I don’t think there’s room in America, society for these kinds of chants, this kind of conversation, it doesn’t belong in our politics," Boehner said. "It’s reflective of how divided America has become. I was brought up it doesn’t cost anything to be nice. You can disagree without being disagreeable."
Breaking Banner
‘Gaslighting Grand Poobah’ Trump scorched on Twitter for lying about trying to stop racist ‘send her back’ chant
Donald Trump's attempt to disassociate himself with the racist "Send her back" chant he incited while trashing Rep. Ilhan Omar (R-MN) in North Carolina on Wednesday night is being greeted with rolled-eyes and exasperation by Twitter users who have seen the video.
Asked about the offensive chant by ABC White House reporter Jonathan Karl who pressed the president with “Why didn’t you ask them to stop saying it?” Trump answered, “Number one, I think I did. I started speaking very quickly.”
He then added, “I disagree with it, by the way. But it was quite a chant and I felt a little bit badly about it but I will say this, I did and I started speaking very quickly, I started rather fast as you probably noticed.”