Quantcast
Connect with us

The FBI believes Donald Trump and Hope Hicks discussed silencing Stormy Daniels with payments

Published

1 hour ago

on

New court documents released from the Southern District of New York revealed that Hope Hicks and Donald Trump were both involved with the hush-money payments given to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The information released were documents related to the search warrant for the campaign finance violations that former Trump fixer Michael Cohen pled guilty to. They were supposed to be fully unredacted, however, dozens of pages and names remain redacted.

“The government has effectively concluded its investigation of (1) who, besides Michael Cohen, was involved in and may be criminally liable for the two campaign finance violations to which Cohen pled guilty [redacted]; and (2) whether certain individuals, [redacted], made false statements gave false testimony or otherwise obstructed justice in connection with this investigation [redacted],” the documents revealed.

“It says I have learned in the days following the ‘Access Hollywood’ video Cohen exchanged a series of calls, text messages, and emails with Keith Davidson, at the time he was Stormy Daniels’ attorney,” an FBI agent wrote in the search warrant documents. “David Pecker and Dylan Howard of American Media, the publisher of the “National Enquirer,” Donald Trump and Hope Hicks who was press secretary for Trump’s campaign.”

He went on to say that based on the timing of the calls and content of text messages and emails, “I believe some of these communications concerned the need to prevent Clifford, (a.k.a. Stormy Daniels), from going public. Particularly in the wake of the ‘Access Hollywood’ story.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The documents then describe some phone calls beginning Oct. 8, 2016, including calls with Donald Trump for over four minutes, according to toll records the FBI was able to obtain from Cohen’s phone. Then there were a series of calls between Cohen and Hicks following conversations that occurred between Cohen and others at the “National Enquirer” and the president.

There was also a wire transfer referenced on Oct. 27, days prior to the 2016 election. It was a payment sent from Cohen to Davidson to be given to Stormy Daniels.

On Oct. 28, 2016, immediately after Cohen wired the $130,000 hush money payment to Daniels’ attorney, and confirmed it was received, Cohen had another phone call with Trump, according to the FBI agent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under oath, Hicks testified that she could not recall the phone calls.

You can read some of the excerpts below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].

Send confidential news tips to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

White House aides fear Trump believes House vote against impeachment means it’s never going to happen: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

A proposal to start impeachment hearings that failed in the House on Wednesday led Donald Trump to optimistically proclaim that his presidency is safe at his North Carolina rally last night. But his proclamation has some White House officials worried the president really believes he is out of the woods.

According to a report at Politico, close aides to the president worry that his comment that "we have all this [impeachment] behind us," may be based on an unfounded notion by Trump about how Congress works.

Speaking at his campaign rally in Greenville, N.C., Trump boasted to the crowd, "I just heard that the United States House of Representatives has overwhelmingly voted to kill the most ridiculous project I’ve ever been involved in: the resolution -- how stupid is that -- on impeachment. I want to thank those Democrats because many of them voted for us, the vote was a totally lopsided 332-95-1.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign refuses to disavow crowd’s racist ‘send her back’ chants

Published

46 mins ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

NPR reporter Tamara Keith on Thursday asked the Trump campaign if it wanted to disavow the racist "send her back" chant directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) during a Wednesday night Trump campaign rally.

In response to Keith's question, Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh not only refused to disavow the chants, but then took the opportunity to attack the entire Democratic Party for being aligned with "socialism."

"The Squad, as they call themselves, are now the leaders of the Democrat Party," he replied. "Americans don’t like it when elected officials consistently disparage this country. All the Democrats are pushing socialist ideas that are terrible for America. They are all the same."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Keep praying!’ Hope Hicks texted Michael Cohen to ask God to make the porn star payoff scandal go away

Published

51 mins ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

According to text messages revealed in the unredacted search warrants in Michael Cohen's campaign finance case, he and Hope Hicks not only talked on the phone multiple times, but they were also texting.

After the "Access Hollywood" tape dropped, Hicks, Trump and Cohen exchanged multiple phone calls. Cohen even called Kellyanne Conway at a time that she was serving as the Trump campaign manager to discuss a recording of Stormy Daniels sent from her attorney denying the affair after she was paid.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image