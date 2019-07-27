The key to Trump’s impeachment is held by one ex-White House aide that Democrats want to grill: MSNBC panel

A panel discussion on MSNBC on the possibility that the House will soon open impeachment hearings on Donald Trump concluded that the testimony that could tip reluctant Democrats who are hesitant to move forward will come from former White House counsel Don McGahn.

Speaking with host David Gura, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said compelling McGahn to speak could lay to rest whether President Donald Trump committed obstruction.

Regarding former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Wednesday testimony, he claimed, “Everybody wants instant political gratification these days. this is a marathon, not a sprint and slow and steady will win the day eventually. When people say, well, you know, Bob Mueller wasn’t very exciting. he was halting in his delivery, well, he’s entitled, he’s a war hero. He held so many significant jobs. he took on a thankless task and sat there for seven hours.”

“What he said was dramatic,” he continued. “It was an opening statement. It was Russian interference welcomed by Trump and his people. Now it’s time to see the witnesses. That’s how a hearing unfolds. We need to hear from Doug McGahn, Hope, Hicks, Corey Lewandowski.”

Seconding the Kirshner’s advocacy for getting McGahn under oath, MSNBC correspondent Julia Ainsley added, “They [Democrats] have not been able so far to get Don McGahn and Hope Hicks to testify and you have to look at the clock, the election coming up.”

“I remember heading into Mueller day, we said the bigger testimony would be McGahn, she added. “He was the cooperative witness, he talked to Mueller over 30 times. He was at the heart of the obstruction accusations. He was the one the president talked to to fire Mueller, and then he said tell everybody I didn’t tell you to fire Mueller. He is at the heart of that, he is what all of this could switch on.”

