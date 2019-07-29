Quantcast
Connect with us

The last ‘calm’ and ‘competent’ person just left the Trump admin — should we be afraid?

Published

20 mins ago

on

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats

On Monday, Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson broke down the departure of Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats from President Donald Trump’s administration — and what the loss of his “calm competence” means for the integrity of intelligence gathering in the United States.

“Coats’s proposed replacement, Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.) is so manifestly unqualified that he may face confirmation problems with the Senate Intelligence Committee. But this is presumably the point,” wrote Gerson. “Trump’s proposed director of national intelligence, his secretary of state (Mike Pompeo), his defense secretary (Mark T. Esper), his acting chief of staff (Mick Mulvaney), and his national security adviser (John Bolton) are leaders who owe their prominence to Trump’s largesse and have no intention of either checking or limiting the president. This was not true of Coats, a former senator and ambassador, former ExxonMobil chief executive Rex Tillerson, four-star generals Jim Mattis and John F. Kelly, and Lt. Gen H.R. McMaster, who served in those same positions, respectively.”

Coats, Gerson noted, was the last of these figures to remain in Trump’s administration — and the last powerful voice of dissent when politics clashes with national security.

“Coats was willing to speak truth to power in an administration that fears and despises inconvenient truth” wrote Gerson. “Playing this role is a particularly difficult and admirable form of public service. When it comes to election interference by foreign powers, or the nuclear ambitions of North Korea, Trump prefers to live in pleasing dreams, and views honesty as disloyalty to his person. As director of national intelligence (DNI), Coats has been a model of intelligence objectivity, even under White House pressure — earning him the respect of career intelligence professionals. For evidence, look at his remarks to the Hudson Institute in July 2018. ‘It was in the months prior to September 2001 when, according to then-CIA Director George Tenet, the system was blinking red,’ Coats said. ‘And here we are nearly two decades later, and I’m here to say the warning lights are blinking red again. Today, the digital infrastructure that serves this country is literally under attack.'”

The Office of the DNI, Gerson said, is not a particularly powerful one — but his loss still marks something profound.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thirty years ago, as a newly appointed senator from Indiana, Coats gave me my first job in government,” wrote Gerson. “I still have no idea what he saw in such a green, awkward introvert. But I know what I received from him. Serving in Coats’s office was like a vaccine against political cynicism. He was one of the original compassionate conservatives, driven by conscience to promote the work of private and religious charities fighting addiction and homelessness. He believed Republicans should have something distinctive to offer in the pursuit of social healing and justice. He was eager to work with Democratic senators on innovative policy ideas. And, in public and private, he was unfailingly decent, kind and humble.”

“This is not the spirit of the age,” conceded Gerson. “But would American public life be better off with more empathy, more cross-party cooperation, more policy creativity, more simple kindness and less anger and arrogance? Anyone who affirms this should hope that Coats has successors, as well as a further act in his own story.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Coalition of church leaders warn against ‘Christian nationalism’ and its connection to ‘white supremacy’

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

One need only spend some time listening to Sister Mary Scullion (a liberal/progressive Catholic nun and activist in Philadelphia), Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg or members of an African Methodist Episcopalian (AME) congregation to realize that not all Christians identify with the brand of far-right Christian fundamentalism that President Donald Trump has been pandering to. And a group of at least 17 church leaders, united under the name Christians Against Christian Nationalism, has issued a dire warning about the dangers of far-right “Christian nationalism.”

In an official statement, the church leaders took issue with the Christian Right’s incessant attacks on other faiths and efforts to bring about a Christian fundamentalist theocracy in the United States.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The last ‘calm’ and ‘competent’ person just left the Trump admin — should we be afraid?

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats

On Monday, Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson broke down the departure of Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats from President Donald Trump's administration — and what the loss of his "calm competence" means for the integrity of intelligence gathering in the United States.

"Coats’s proposed replacement, Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.) is so manifestly unqualified that he may face confirmation problems with the Senate Intelligence Committee. But this is presumably the point," wrote Gerson. "Trump’s proposed director of national intelligence, his secretary of state (Mike Pompeo), his defense secretary (Mark T. Esper), his acting chief of staff (Mick Mulvaney), and his national security adviser (John Bolton) are leaders who owe their prominence to Trump’s largesse and have no intention of either checking or limiting the president. This was not true of Coats, a former senator and ambassador, former ExxonMobil chief executive Rex Tillerson, four-star generals Jim Mattis and John F. Kelly, and Lt. Gen H.R. McMaster, who served in those same positions, respectively."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump should think twice before bringing up the controversial pasts of his critics: Washington Post columnist

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has a problem with throwing rocks when he lives in a glasshouse, a Washington Post columnist explained on Monday.

"President Trump’s supporters have proved willing to turn a blind eye to big sections of his biography. But as he redirected his social media efforts Monday from describing Baltimore’s challenges to criticizing activist and MSNBC host Al Sharpton, Trump seemed to be hoping to draw attention to Sharpton’s own controversial past," Eugene Scott wrote.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]