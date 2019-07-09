Quantcast
The president ‘hated Christmas’ — he loathed giving out year-end bonuses to his staff: Ex-Trump Org executive

2 hours ago

The former executive vice president of the Trump Organization explained on MSNBC why the president hated Christmas during the decade-plus she worked for him.

MSNBC “The Beat” anchor Ari Melber interviewed Barbara Res on Tuesday.

“I read he didn’t really vacation or take time off or spend time with many friends. Was that your experience working for him?” Melber asked.

“Yeah, he hated Christmas because he went away for a week,” she revealed. “I don’t think he wanted to leave the company alone without him. You know, we would all do something.

“Barbara, I wouldn’t say I’m an expert on Christmas and its culture, but I think when you make a list of people throughout history who hate Christmas, it’s a short list, no?” he asked.

“Yeah. Well, you know they went to Aspen and he likes to ski, but he didn’t — he didn’t — also, by the way, Christmas meant bonuses and that killed him to give away money,” she explained.

I was a friend of Jeffrey Epstein — here’s how he became dead to me

1 min ago

July 9, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein didn’t abuse underage girls in a vacuum. He had enablers. And friends. For a few years in the ‘80s, I was one of his friends — in the transactional, Manhattan meaning of that word — and I got a preview of his sickness.

When we met in 1986, Epstein’s double identity intrigued me — he said he didn’t just manage money for clients with mega-fortunes, he was also a high-level bounty hunter. Sometimes, he told me, he worked for governments to recover money looted by African dictators. Other times those dictators hired him to help them hide their stolen money.

Epstein was pleased that I was interested in writing about him. Not a profile. A book. That prospect convinced him that I should see a sample of his craft, so we met in the lobby of an office building on Park Avenue South and took an elevator to a law firm, where he intended to serve a subpoena. He didn’t get past the receptionist.

In era of #MeToo and Jeffrey Epstein — Florida Republican busted for hitting on pages wants seat back: report

9 mins ago

July 9, 2019

Republicans are facing another #MeToo reckoning with a disgraced former Congressman plotting a political comeback.

Rep. Mark Foley (R-FL) spent over a decade in Congress before resigning in shame on September 29, 2006 -- after being caught sending sexually explicit electronic messages to high school boys serving in the congressional page program.

But now he's plotting a comeback.

"Mark Foley is ready to return to Congress, and the only things standing in his way may be reapportionment … and reputation," Florida Politics reported Tuesday. "Foley, 64, resigned in disgrace in 2006 after he was caught sending lewd messages to underage boys who served as Congressional pages. He never faced any criminal charges related to the incident, and it took two years for him to apologize publicly."

Progressives troll hypocritical Trump supporters with #DeepThoughtsFromMAGA hashtag

47 mins ago

July 9, 2019

Progressive Twitter users trolled supporters of President Donald Trump using the mocking hashtag #DeepThoughtsFromMAGA.

In a series of tweets, users pointed out the hypocrisy of those who talk about the importance of "life," but refuse to stand up for migrant children being kept in cages on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Fetuses are people but immigrants aren’t.

#DeepThoughtsFromMAGA

— Jianna (@jianna_rae) July 9, 2019

