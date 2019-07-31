The View’s Meghan McCain rages after Pete Buttigieg masterfully calls out conservatives
Pete Buttigieg called out Republicans for slamming Democratic policies as “socialist” — and his criticism may have hit a little too close to home for Meghan McCain.
The conservative co-host on “The View” frequently warns that Democrats are pushing socialist policies, and she has said that every one of the party’s presidential candidates but Joe Biden are too far left to defeat President Donald Trump.
“Mayor Pete, when you’re talking about Republicans are going to paint everybody as being socialists, that’s just ridiculous, and a really good way to lose the moderates,” McCain said.
Buttigieg urged his rivals to stop caring about what Republicans would say, because they’re going to call them “crazy socialists” regardless of the agenda they actually pursued, and McCain felt personally attacked.
“Do you know who I don’t think is a socialist?” McCain said. “Joe Biden, I don’t think Tulsi Gabbard is a socialist. There are many candidates onstage I don’t think that. So please don’t put in my mouth (that) I’m going to paint all Democrats as socialist. I don’t think there is a socialist sitting at this table with me, and I think that is a cheap talking point, and I used to like him.”
‘I believed a lie!’ Disillusioned Trump voter confesses he won’t vote for president again after wife is deported
During the 2016 campaign, Jason Rochester's wife, Cecilia, was worried about Donald Trump. He wasn't.
She was undocumented. But Rochester reasoned that when President Trump railed against immigrant rapists and murderers, he was talking about hardened criminals, not his wife. She’d never even gotten a traffic ticket.
He tells Raw Story that he voted for Trump because he couldn't bring himself to vote for Hillary Clinton. He thought his family would be safe.
“I had to go with the fact that my wife would be fine because she was not a bad person. I was wrong. I believed a lie.”
Osama bin Laden’s son — and potential al Qaeda heir — believed dead: report
Ohio editorial begs Trump fans not to embarrass state at tonight’s Trump rally
On Wednesday, ahead of the third Democratic debate, President Donald Trump is expected to hold a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. Focusing on Rust Best states appears to be a major part of Trump's re-election campaign, as it was in 2016.
Ahead of the event, the editorial board of the Cincinnati Enquirer pleaded with Trump's fans to not heap shame upon the city by mirroring Trump's racism, with chants like "Send her back!" in reference to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).