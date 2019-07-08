The View’s Whoopi Goldberg shoots icy glare at Meghan McCain for interrupting her to gloat
Whoopi Goldberg quickly threw cold water on Meghan McCain after she gloated that they agreed on the Democratic primary fight.
“The View” panelists were discussing the continuing fallout over former Vice President Joe Biden highlighting the compromises with segregationist senators that he made as a young lawmaker, and McCain repeatedly complained that Barack Obama had never taken enough heat for eulogizing the late Sen. Robert Byrd.
“If you are going to hit Joe Biden for eulogizing Robert Byrd,” said McCain, referring to the former Ku Klux Klan member who later renounced racism, “you have to hit Obama.”
Goldberg agreed a lot of public figures must atone for past racism, and started to take her turn in the discussion, when McCain briefly quarreled with co-host Sunny Hostin.
“Obama was already president,” Hostin claimed.
“He wasn’t,” McCain fired back. “He was in the Senate. It was 2001.”
“You’re missing the point,” Goldberg said.
“We’re focusing on Biden running for president,” Hostin said.
Goldberg then glared at the end of the table, toward Hostin and McCain, and cleared some space to speak.
“The point that I am making,” she said, “is that if you start to cannibalize because you want to win, we’re going to end up losing. So everybody needs to get themselves in order. this is just my opinion.”
McCain cut in again, and said she’s made the same point.
“Sounds like me,” she said, laughing. “Sounds like stuff I’ve been saying.”
Goldberg quickly cut her off.
“Actually, no it doesn’t,” Goldberg said, “but I understand the joke.”
McCain stammered an explanation, but Goldberg didn’t want to hear it.”
“Yes, but you missed the point, too,” Goldberg said, shutting up McCain. “We’ll ask Kamala Harris when she gets here Friday.”
CNN panel wants Alan Dershowitz examined in Epstein case: ‘You can’t run a sex trafficking ring by yourself’
A panel of CNN guests argued on Monday that Jeffrey Epstein's powerful friends should be scrutinized after the billionaire was charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy.
Following the announcement of the indictment against Epstein, CNN's Kate Bolduan noted that the "fallout" from the case had the potential to impact powerful people like Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, who was responsible for a "sweetheart plea deal" with Epstein on previous charges.
Fox News host links Bill Clinton — and Donald Trump — to new Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation
A Fox News host wondered if President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton could be wrapped up in the new sex trafficking investigation into financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Epstein was arrested on Monday in New York after being charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors.
During an interview on the network, former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker said Epstein should have never have received a lenient plea deal in 2008. In that deal, Epstein pleaded guilty to two charges of felony prostitution and was sentenced to 13 months in prison.
Pompeo taps staunch abortion opponent for fresh look on human rights
Charging that human rights advocates have deviated from their original purpose, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday named a staunch abortion opponent to lead a new panel to set the US direction.
Pompeo, an evangelical Christian who often speaks of his faith, announced the creation of a State Department commission on "unalienable rights" to look at how the United States advocates human rights.Quoting Czech anti-communist icon Vaclav Havel as saying that "words like rights can be used for good or evil," Pompeo said that the panel will "revisit the most basic of questions -- what does it mean to say, or claim, that something is in fact a human right?"
"It's a sad commentary on our times that more than 70 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, gross violations continue throughout the world, sometimes even in the name of human rights," Pompeo said without elaborating.