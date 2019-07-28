Quantcast
Connect with us

‘The Wire’ creator David Simon goes scorched earth on ‘simplistic, racist moron’ Trump for attacking his hometown of Baltimore

Published

2 hours ago

on

David Simon, the creator of HBO’s “The Wire,” which is set in Baltimore, unleashed holy hell on Donald Trump on Saturday for his attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city itself, calling the president a “simplistic, racist moron.”

Simon, long a critic of Trump, was unsparing in a series of tweets, writing, “If this empty-suit, race-hating fraud had to actually visit West Baltimore for five minutes and meet any of the American citizens who endure there, he’d wet himself.”

He added, “The president is ‘literally’ a simplistic, racist moron. I am ‘literally’ the guy writing stuff about the last century of U.S. policy, about the drug war and mass incarceration, about Brown v. and white flight, about all of modern U.S. history to which your kind stays mute,” after being attacked by a fan of the president attempting to validate Trump’s attacks.

You can see a series of tweets Simon sent out while combating Trump’s followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

From AOC to George Bush’s daughter — Donald Trump’s racist tweets are taking a beating

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

A number of prominent public figures, from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to a former Republican president's daughter, are condemning Donald Trump's racist tweets about the city of Baltimore.

This article first appeared in Salon.

The controversy began on Saturday, when Trump posted a pair of racist tweets about Baltimore, a city represented by House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, who has been harshly critical of the president.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The Wire’ creator David Simon goes scorched earth on ‘simplistic, racist moron’ Trump for attacking his hometown of Baltimore

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

David Simon, the creator of HBO's "The Wire," which is set in Baltimore, unleashed holy hell on Donald Trump on Saturday for his attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city itself, calling the president a "simplistic, racist moron."

Simon, long a critic of Trump, was unsparing in a series of tweets, writing, "If this empty-suit, race-hating fraud had to actually visit West Baltimore for five minutes and meet any of the American citizens who endure there, he’d wet himself."

He added, "The president is 'literally' a simplistic, racist moron. I am 'literally' the guy writing stuff about the last century of U.S. policy, about the drug war and mass incarceration, about Brown v. and white flight, about all of modern U.S. history to which your kind stays mute," after being attacked by a fan of the president attempting to validate Trump's attacks.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

CNN panel slaps Trump for whining about being called a racist after flurry of bigoted tweets: ‘This is what he does’

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

Every member of a CNN "Inside Politics" panel called out Donald Trump on Sunday morning for complaining that Democrats are "Playing the race card" by pointing out thet three week's worth of weekend tweets from the president attacking Democrats are aimed at lawmakers of color -- and it is no coincidence.

Host John King got straight to the point.

"Note the pattern in the president's attacks," King began before noting the latest assault on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) "Two weekends ago he told four Democratic women of color they should 'go back help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.' When he attacked civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), he said his district was horrible and falling apart not to mention crime infested."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]