‘The Wire’ creator David Simon goes scorched earth on ‘simplistic, racist moron’ Trump for attacking his hometown of Baltimore

David Simon, the creator of HBO’s “The Wire,” which is set in Baltimore, unleashed holy hell on Donald Trump on Saturday for his attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city itself, calling the president a “simplistic, racist moron.”

Simon, long a critic of Trump, was unsparing in a series of tweets, writing, “If this empty-suit, race-hating fraud had to actually visit West Baltimore for five minutes and meet any of the American citizens who endure there, he’d wet himself.”

He added, “The president is ‘literally’ a simplistic, racist moron. I am ‘literally’ the guy writing stuff about the last century of U.S. policy, about the drug war and mass incarceration, about Brown v. and white flight, about all of modern U.S. history to which your kind stays mute,” after being attacked by a fan of the president attempting to validate Trump’s attacks.

You can see a series of tweets Simon sent out while combating Trump’s followers.

Or a reporter who covered actual Baltimore, was simply indifferent to race, and wrote Irish cops as drunks, Polish stevedores as corruptible, Jewish drug lawyers as corrupt, and the grifting state senator from an all-black district as being, um, black. You submoronic wonder. https://t.co/M60haeploH — David Simon (@AoDespair) July 28, 2019

Here’s an attack between a Baltimorean and a politician: @GovLarryHogan, only one politician attacked another: President Trump attacked Rep. Cummings and his district because he is black, and Trump is accustomed to targeting black officials. Now, you’ve two-sided it gutlessly. https://t.co/ENo7PwO0Im — David Simon (@AoDespair) July 28, 2019