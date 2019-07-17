Quantcast
‘The worst thing he’s done’: GOP insider freaks out about what Trump’s racist attacks mean for 2020

Published

37 mins ago

on

A Republican Party insider has told the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker that President Donald Trump’s racist attacks against four Democratic congresswomen are doing real damage to his efforts to get reelected in 2020.

In particular, GOP insiders fear the president is permanently driving away the suburban women and college-educated white voters that he will need to secure any kind of victory next year, as these voters will not want to be associated with overt racism.

“It’s the worst thing he has done,” one GOP insider said. “It’s a blunder and the telling fact that not a single person in the White House has the ability to course correct… and keep it from being a week-long story sets up a terrible narrative.”

Another Republican, meanwhile, said that the party desperately needs to make the 2020 race about securing a conservative court and about the current state of the economy — and he warned that Trump’s racist tweets are hurting those efforts.

“Republicans want this election to be about the economy and judges,” GOP operative Alex Conant explained. “If it’s about Trump’s tweets and temperament, it’s likely that Democrats will have an enthusiasm advantage.”

July 17, 2019

By

Christian missionaries who cited ‘God’s will’ to get out of paying taxes ordered to pay $2.3 million

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

A family of Christian missionaries in Australia who said that paying taxes was "against God's will" have been ordered to pay $2.3 million by the Supreme Court of Tasmania.

ABC.au reports that missionaries Fanny Alida Beerepoot and Rembertus Cornelis Beerepoot on Wednesday were ordered to pay millions of dollars in a dispute over unpaid taxes.

The court, which found that both Beerepoots failed to pay $930,000 in income taxes and other charges in 2017, ordered them to fork over more than $2 million after they couple tried arguing that God did not want them to pay taxes.

Trump targeted Ilhan Omar the same way neo-Nazis targeted me: Progressive comedian

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's attacks on four progressive women of color have outraged many across the nation.

And as progressive comedian and commentator Dean Obeidallah wrote for the Daily Beast, the president's attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) we're personal for him for a very difficult reason.

"Donald Trump’s vile smear of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the hijab-wearing member of Congress, as a supposed supporter of terrorism sounded instantly familiar to me," wrote Obeidallah. "You see, Trump-loving neo-Nazis at The Daily Stormer spewed that identical type of dangerous rhetoric at me too in an effort to destroy my reputation and incite death threats. And they did it for the very same reason Trump defamed Omar, namely because both Omar and I had dared to criticize Trump."

