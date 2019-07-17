‘The worst thing he’s done’: GOP insider freaks out about what Trump’s racist attacks mean for 2020

A Republican Party insider has told the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker that President Donald Trump’s racist attacks against four Democratic congresswomen are doing real damage to his efforts to get reelected in 2020.

In particular, GOP insiders fear the president is permanently driving away the suburban women and college-educated white voters that he will need to secure any kind of victory next year, as these voters will not want to be associated with overt racism.

“It’s the worst thing he has done,” one GOP insider said. “It’s a blunder and the telling fact that not a single person in the White House has the ability to course correct… and keep it from being a week-long story sets up a terrible narrative.”

Another Republican, meanwhile, said that the party desperately needs to make the 2020 race about securing a conservative court and about the current state of the economy — and he warned that Trump’s racist tweets are hurting those efforts.

“Republicans want this election to be about the economy and judges,” GOP operative Alex Conant explained. “If it’s about Trump’s tweets and temperament, it’s likely that Democrats will have an enthusiasm advantage.”