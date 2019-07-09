‘They all knew’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts Trump, Clinton and NYC’s wealthy elite for enabling Jeffrey Epstein’s depravity
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blamed New York City’s wealthy elite — including President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton — for turning a blind eye to Jeffrey Epstein’s depravity.
The financier was arrested over the weekend on sex trafficking charges, and the “Morning Joe” host said Epstein’s crimes were widely known in Manhattan, but his money and connections shielded him from serious consequences — even after he was arrested a decade ago but allowed to enter a highly unusual plea agreement by Trump’s future labor secretary, Alex Acosta.
“What’s so fascinating is I remember hearing people all around the set in 2015 talk about people’s connections on both sides with Jeffrey Epstein,” Scarborough said.
At that time, Trump was just entering the race as a long-shot Republican candidate, and Clinton’s wife was emerging as the Democratic frontrunner.
“This was not even a hidden secret,” Scarborough said. “I said it several times on the air in 2016 that both Donald Trump and Bill Clinton knew Jeffrey Epstein very well, and a lot of powerful people in New York knew him very well, and they all knew these stories. Every one of them — and had all known it for a very long time.”
How Congress lost power over trade deals – and why some lawmakers want it back
Some in Congress want to wrest control of trade policy back from the president. It might surprise you to learn that lawmakers ever had it.
Until the 1930s, it was Congress that set the terms of U.S. trade negotiations with other countries and raised and lowered tariffs as it saw fit, while the president did little but sign his name. Over the ensuing decades, however, the legislative branch began to cede more and more power to the executive after a trade war sparked by protectionist tariffs worsened the Great Depression.
Rudy Giuliani brutalized by former FBI colleagues for ‘shameful’ attachment to Trump
Rudy Giuliani has disappointed and infuriated his former colleagues in the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan.
Giuliani served five years in that role, overseeing federal prosecution in Manhattan, and then famously moved on to serve two terms as New York City's mayor, but these days he's confounding his former colleagues with his wild TV appearances defending President Donald Trump from various investigations, reported The Daily Beast.
“I have heard not one person defend him,” said Mary Shannon Little, a former assistant U.S. Attorney who worked with Giuliani on high-profile corruption cases. “Rudy’s behavior has sparked a particular kind of outrage. He might as well be Roy Cohn.”
China demands US cancel arms sale to Taiwan
China demanded Tuesday that the United States "immediately cancel" a potential sale of $2.2 billion in arms to self-ruled Taiwan, including battle tanks and anti-aircraft missiles, adding fuel to tensions between the two powers.
It would be the first big-ticket US military sale to the democratically-governed island in decades, and comes as ties between Washington and Beijing are already strained by their trade war.
China has lodged formal complaints through diplomatic channels expressing "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" to the move, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.